2019 Times Leader WVC Football All-Stars

TIMES LEADER ALL-WVC OFFENSE

Michael Starbuck

Dallas, QB, Sr

Two-time All-WVC selection and four-year starter who helped his team to the Class 4A state championship game. Completed 130-of-211 passes for 2,032 yards and 25 touchdowns. Also rushed for seven TDs.

Ethan Adams

Lake-Lehman, QB, Jr.

Was one of the hottest quarterbacks down the stretch and finished 154-of-234 for 2,110 yards and 24 touchdowns with only five interceptions. Also rushed for 473 yards and five TDs.

Lenny Kelley

Dallas, RB, Sr.

Times Leader Co-Player of the Year. Two-time All-WVC pick. Finished the season with 2,688 rushing yards and 41 rushing touchdowns, averaging 8.8 yards per carry. His 156 regular-season points led all WVC players. As a linebacker, finished second on the team with 89 tackles.

George May

Northwest, RB, Jr.

Powerful runner who led WVC Division 3A-A in rushing with 1,261 yards, averaging 6.3 per carry and scoring 12 TDs. On defense, he made 41 tackles and 12 tackles for loss.

Ryan Miller

Crestwood, RB, Sr.

Established himself as the feature back and rushed for 1,195 yards and 13 touchdowns. One of three players to rush for 1,000 yards during the regular-season. Also had 12 receptions.

Luke DelGaudio

Dallas, WR, Sr.

Bucknell recruit who starred on both sides of the ball. Including the postseason, caught 44 passes for 710 yards and eight touchdowns. Excellent cover defensive back who had an interception and 18 tackles.

Andrew Krawczyk

Pittston Area, WR, Sr.

Led all WVC pass catchers during the regular season with 748 receiving yards. Hauled in 40 passes and scored seven receiving TDs. Also intercepted four passes and returned a blocked field goal for a touchdown.

Jake Frisco

Tunkhannock, WR, Sr.

Caught a WVC-best 56 passes during the regular season for 688 yards and eight touchdowns. Also had a rushing touchdown. Was an impact player on defense as well with five interceptions.

Brandon Niemenski

Crestwood, TE, Sr.

UConn recruit who used his size to pull down many passes. Finished with 28 catches for 357 yards and six touchdowns. Contributed 34 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks on defense.

Josh Balara

Dallas, OL, Sr.

Dartmouth recruit who was a powerful drive blocker for the WVC’s top rushing attack. A force on defense as well and finished with 29 tackles and a pair of sacks.

Xander Shaner

Dallas, OL, Sr.

Considered the top center in the conference who combined strength and athleticism. Excelled on defense as well and had 83 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and five sacks.

Justin James

Lake-Lehman, OL, Sr.

First-year player who quickly established himself as one of the top blockers in the WVC. The 6-foot-3, 315-pounder excelled on defense as a run stuffer. Rushed for a touchdown in the D2-3A quarterfinals.

Sammy Solomon

Wyoming Area, OL, Sr.

UMass recruit who overcame an injury-plagued junior season to establish himself as a devastating blocker with 43 pancakes. Also starred on defense with 97 tackles, 16 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.

Brandon Tirado

Wyo. Valley West, OL, Sr.

The 6-foot, 325-pounder was one of the bright spots during a down season for the Spartans. Played on both sides of the ball and added 25 tackles.

Jaxson Montross

Tunkhannock, K, Sr.

Soccer player who developed into a major weapon. Connected on 37 extra points and 11 field goals, including three of 40 yards or better. Made a 47-yard field goal vs. Berwick in the D2-4A quarterfinals.

TIMES LEADER ALL-WVC DEFENSE

Derek Ambrosino

Wyoming Area, DL, Sr.

Led the Class 3A state champions with 10 sacks, 19 tackles for loss and 26 QB hurries. Was fourth with 77 tackles. Served mainly as a blocker on offense as a tight end, yet finished with 13 catches for 292 yards and five touchdowns

Vincent Beltran

Wilkes-Barre Area, DL, So.

Burst on the scene as one of the WVC’s top newcomers. Finished with a team-high 15 sacks. Was fifth on the team with 80 tackles. Also blocked a field goal.

Taylor Bolesta

Dallas, DL, Sr.

Two-time All-WVC player who signed with Long Island. Led the Class 4A state runner-up with 9.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss. Fourth on the team with 57 tackles. Also a key member of an offensive line which blocked for a 2,600-yard rusher.

Mason Laubach

Berwick, DL, Jr.

Two-time All-WVC pick who is drawing Division I interest. Finished with 70 tackles, 10 sacks, 34 tackles for loss, 58 QB pressures and 12 QB hits. Also forced two fumbles and blocked four passes.

Eric Montes

Berwick, DL, Sr.

Delaware State recruit who is a two-time All-WVC pick. Recorded 85 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 10 sacks and an interception. Plays fullback at times and rushed for two touchdowns.

FJ Braccini

Wyoming Area, LB, Sr.

A hard hitter for the Class 3A state champions with 101 tackles while adding 14.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. Also picked off a pass. Played some fullback where his physical play was perfect for a lead blocker.

Danny Meuser

Dallas, LB, Sr.

Bucknell recruit who led Dallas with 90 tackles. Also had two interceptions. As a fullback, he was an outstanding lead blocker, ran for 925 yards and 12 touchdowns and caught 29 passes for 343 yards and two TDs.

Jonathan Stochla

Wyo. Valley West, LB, Jr.

Took his game to the next level after a solid sophomore season. Led the Spartans with 147 tackles and in tackles for loss with seven. Also intercepted a pass.

Dominic DeLuca

Wyoming Area, DB, Sr.

Times Leader Co-Player of the Year after helping the Warriors to the Class 3A state title. Two-time All-WVC selection. Passed for 1,687 yards and 21 touchdowns. Ran for 981 yards and 13 TDs. On defense, was third on the team with 87 tackles and returned one of his four interceptions for a touchdown. Also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns and averaged 32.3 yards per return. Also the team’s punter and averaged 33.5 yards

Casey Kaminski

Lake-Lehman, DB, Sr.

Two-time All-WVC pick. Missed time early with an injury, but made an impact upon return. Although he had just one interception, he was still a top cover player. On offense, caught 33 passes for 432 yards and seven touchdowns.

Rafael McCoy

Wilkes-Barre Area, DB, Sr.

Finished with 45 tackles, two interceptions and blocked seven field goals. Returned three kickoffs for touchdowns and averaged 29.9 yards per kick return. On offense, caught 41 passes for 961 yards and 10 TDs and rushed for four TDs.

Teagan Wilk

Berwick, DB, Sr.

East Carolina recruit. Three-time All-WVC selection and Berwick’s all-time interception leader. Picked off eight passes and returned four for touchdowns. On offense, rushed for 501 yards and nine touchdowns. Caught 28 passes for 377 yards and three TDs.

Brian Williams

Wyoming Area, DB, Sr.

Excelled all over the field. Tied for the team lead with four interceptions. Caught 35 passes for 826 yards and 11 TDs. Returned two punts for TDs and averaged 18.2 yards per return. Averaged 17 yards on kick returns.

Randy Spencer

Wyoming Area

Named Co-Coach of the Year after directing Wyoming Area to its first state championship in any team sport in school history. Wyoming Area set the school mark for wins in a season by finishing 14-1, with the only loss to Class 2A state champion Southern Columbia.

Rich Mannello

Dallas

Named Co-Coach of the Year as Dallas set the school record for wins in a season by finishing 15-1. Dallas upset perennial power Imhotep Charter in the Class 4A state playoffs before suffering its only loss of the season to Thomas Jefferson in the Class 4A state championship game.

ALL-WVC SECOND TEAM

Offense

Jack Chilson`QB`Tunkhannock`Jr.

Ryan Petrosky`QB`Crestwood`Jr.

Gavin D’Amato`RB`Tunkhannock`Sr.

Zach Kojadinovich`RB`Lake-Lehman`Sr.

Darren Rodney`RB`Wyoming Area`Sr.

Ryan Eiden`WR`Lake-Lehman`Jr.

Nah-Syr Garner`WR`Wyo. Valley West`Jr.

Jack Farrell`TE`Dallas`Sr.

Nick Elko`OL`Wyoming Area`So.

Bryce Hinkle`OL`Wyoming Area`Jr.

Logan Hoyt`OL`Lake-Lehman`Sr.

Derek Perochko`OL`Crestwood`Sr.

Brett Sickler`OL`Tunkhannock`Sr.

Ryan Fisher`K`Dallas`Sr.

Defense

Dante Bovani`DL`Wyoming Area`Sr.

Caleb Graham`DL`Wyoming Area`Sr.

Seth Hunsinger`DL`Hazleton Area`Jr.

Nasir Jones`DL`Williamsport`Jr.

Brendan Woods`DL`Wyo. Valley West`Sr.

Logan Arnold`LB`Crestwood`Jr.

Blaine Cleaver`LB`Berwick`Jr.

Connor Hummer`LB`Hanover Area`Jr.

Zack McDaniels`LB`Wyo. Valley West`Sr.

Aiden Redding`LB`Wilkes-Barre Area`Sr.

Dylan Schuster`LB`Dallas`Sr.

JT Brubaker`DB`Northwest`Sr.

Matt Fisher`DB`Hazleton Area`Sr.

Matt Maransky`DB`Dallas`Sr.

Malachi Williams`DB`Wilkes-Barre Area`Sr.

Garrett Swank`DB`Crestwood`Sr.

Wyoming Area quarterback and defensive back Dominic DeLuca was named Times Leader Co-Player of the Year after helping the Warriors to the Class 3A state title. Dallas running back Lenny Kelley was named Times Leader Co-Player of the Year after leading Dallas to the Class 4A state title game.