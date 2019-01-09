Misericordia to launch eSports program

DALLAS TWP. — Time was when sports geeks — particularly manly men — would argue about what constitutes a “sport.” A common delineation: Risk of injury and head-to head physical competition. Oh, and maybe a ball or something analogous like a hockey puck.

But what if the ball is virtual, the exertion mental and the competition dependent on how well you manipulate a game controller?

Misericordia University’s Athletic Department announced Tuesday that eSports will become a varsity activity this fall. The move makes Misericordia the fifth member of the Middle Earth — er, sorry, the Middle Atlantic — Conference to add eSports. This means the school will offer 26 varsity options.

“We’ve been pretty methodical in our approach,” Athletic Director Chuck Edkins said. “We’ve seen a number of schools in the MAC Conference explore and implement eSports.” The school conducted a student survey that drew more than 60 responses, then held a meeting with more than half of those who had responded. “Our leadership team decided t o move forward with this.”

It made sense, in part, because students on campus were already engaged in eSports on their own, he added. It has become huge in many places, so much so you can tune into broadcasts of competitions and see arenas full of spectators. There’s money in it as well, with some organizations boasting of millions in award dollars, including scholarships for students.

“One of the things it does is allow our student population more diverse competitive opportunities,” Edkins said. While some schools have launched eSports under offices focused on things like “student engagement,” others have done what Misericordia is doing, making it part of the athletics department.

“They will have their own space,” he said. That will be a room in Mercy Hall with 10 to 15 Xidax gaming computers to start. They will also get some type of team togs, a shirt and hoodie, perhaps, he added.

Three realms

Misericordia itself won’t be making any money off the move to start, but Edkins noted there is potential. Much like other sports, there is advertising space to be had — the back of gamer chairs, for example. Competitions will be broadcast on Twitch.tv, a life streaming video subsidiary of Amazon favored by eSports devotees. Get enough hits, and it could catch an advertiser’s eye.

It’s all done online using the every-more-sophisticated world of multi-player video games, once only truly useful to those living in the rarefied realm of high-speed internet connections. With such access now widespread, eSports has been taking off, developing its own organizations and leagues.

Misericordia will compete in the National Association of Collegiate Esports (NACE), participating in three realms: Hearthstone, Rocket League and League of Legends games. Of the three, Rocket League is the closest to a real world traditional sport, but even that’s a stretch. “It’s been described as soccer with race cars,” Edkins said.

Hearthstone is a digital version of the classic collectible card games, “where players try to outwit and outsmart their opponents using cards that reflect monsters and magic spells,” according to the media release. League of Legends is “set in an imaginative world,” in which “gamers take the role of a powerful Summoner, calling forth and controlling brave champions in battle.”

There are opportunities to compete in virtual versions of traditional sports, Edkins said, but “student interest is driving this a little bit.” Besides, he added, there has been interest from students who already participate in other varsity sports and who think nothing of eSports as one way to become “a multi-sport athlete.”

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/web1_miseri-logo.jpg

By Mark Guydish mguydish@timesleader.com

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish