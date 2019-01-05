WVC Tournament: Lake-Lehman wrestling off to hot start

Fred Adams | For Times Leader Crestwood’s Tyler Shaud works on an escape from Wyoming Valley West wrestler Justin Hargrave in a 132-pound quarterfinal bout during the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament Friday at Lake-Lehman High School. - Fred Adams | For Times Leader Lake-Lehman’s Hunter Burke, back, presures Crestwood’s Nolan Stortz looking for the fall as referee Tim McGinley gets ready to call the pin in the 145-pound quarterfinal bout during the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament Friday at Lake-Lehman High School. - Fred Adams | For Times Leader Hanover Area’s Hunter Karpovich, front, and Lake-Lehman’s Nick Zabowski roll off the mat during the 170-pound quarterfinal bout during the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament Friday at Lake-Lehman High School. Zabowski won with a pin. - Fred Adams | For Times Leader Hazleton Area’s Jake Marnell, top, picks up back points on Pittston Area’s Alex Anastaisa before registering a pin to end the 170-pound quarterfinal during the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament Friday at Lake-Lehman High School. - - Fred Adams | For Times Leader Wyoming Area’s Robin Wrobleski works on turning Nanticoke Area’s Jacob Gall during the 160-pound quarterfinal bout Friday at the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament at Lake-Lehman High School. - -

LEHMAN TWP. — In the nine previous years of the Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament, a Class 2A team has never been awarded the team trophy.

Could that change this year?

Lake-Lehman is sure going to give it a good try.

After the first day of action on Friday at Lake-Lehman High School, the Black Knights sit in second place with 13 wrestlers remaining, including eight semifinalists. They have the most grapplers left in the tournament of all the teams and have 83 points, just 11 behind leader Hazleton Area after the first day.

The Cougars have just 11 wrestlers remaining.

Action begins Saturday at 9:30 a.m. with the semis followed by consolation rounds and the fourth-and sixth-place bouts at 2 p.m. The finals are slated for approximately 4 p.m.

“We had a good round. I’m not getting too excited, but it was fun,” Lehman coach Jay Konigus said.

The Black Knights also produced the two biggest upsets of the quarterfinals when 106-pounder Mason Konigus, the coach’s son, beat the No. 2 seed Zach Capie, from Nanticoke Area, after trailing in the first period. Konigus, the bracket’s sixth-seed, came back to finish off Capie with a fall in 1:48.

Josh Bonomo, Lehman’s No. 6 seed at 138 pounds, pulled out an upset as well, needing just 47 seconds to pin No. 3 seed Meyers’ Caleb Burns.

“I hate being in Mason’s corner. It’s very nerve-wracking. He’s a very emotional kid,” Konigus said about his son. “Capie took him down and he kept his composure and got his one (for escape) then got in on an outside single-leg there and was able to bundle it (for the pin). I’m happy for Mason. That was good for him.”

Tom Nalbone, the Black Knights’ 195-pounder, nearly was awarded the biggest upset of the tournament as he went to overtime against the No. 1 seed Jaryn Polit-Moran of Wyoming Area before falling 3-1.

Joining Konigus and Bonomo in the semis are teammates Zach Stuart (126 pounds), Bob Long (132), Hunter Burke (145), Jake Trumbower (152), Nick Zabowski (170) and T.J. Meehan (220).

Coach Konigus knows exactly what his team needs to do to make history.

“We’ve been preaching it all week and I don’t care what happens, if you lose your semifinal match, you’re coming back and you need to win the next one and then win the next one,” he said. “Wrestlebacks are very important. I can’t tell you how vital they are.”

The Cougars have nine in the semis as they shoot for their third tournament team title and second in the last three years. Johnny Corra (106), Beck Hutchison (120), Christian Kislan (132), Charles Everdale (152), Bryce Molinaro (160), Jake Marnell (170), Jayson Brielmeier (182), Seth Hunsinger (195) and Shane Noonan (220) are the team’s semifinalists.

“I thought we had a pretty good day. I think we wrestled as well as we possibly could,” Cougars coach Keith Maurer said. “When I looked at it I thought anybody that enters 14 guys, especially the caliber of the kids Lehman has, I thought it’d be tough to beat here.

“We just gotta go out and do what we can and win the ones we’re supposed to and go and go from there.”

Every team except Meyers has a representative in the semis.

After the Cougars and Black Knights, Dallas is next with seven followed by Tunkhannock and Wyoming Valley West with five each. Coughlin, Nanticoke, Crestwood and Berwick all have four in the semis, while Wyoming Area (3), Hanover Area (2) and Pittston Area (1) round out the field.

Notes

Prior to the start of action on Friday, a moment of silence was held to remember the passing of one of the founding fathers of the tournament, Tom Rokita. The former athletic director at Lake-Lehman passed away last summer and was instrumental in helping the event get started 10 years ago. Rokita was also a former soccer official and coach for many years. … A total of 84 bouts were held in the championship rounds on Friday with 73 of them being decided via fall and 22 of the pins coming in less than a minute. The preliminary round lasted just 30 minutes, while the quarterfinals needed just over an hour to complete.

Wyoming Valley Conference Tournament

Team Scores

Hazleton Area (Haz) 94; 2. Lake-Lehman (LL) 83; 3. Dallas (Dal) 69; 4. Tunkhannock (Tun) 65; 5. Coughlin (Cou) 53; 6. Wyoming Valley West (WVW) 52; 7. Nanticoke (Nan) 51; 8. Crestwood (Cre) 46; 9. Berwick (Ber) 40; 10. Wyoming Area (WA) 33; 11. Meyers (Mey) 26; 12. Hanover Area (Han) 24.5; 13. Pittston Area (PA) 18

Quarterfinal results

106: Mason Konigus (LL) pinned Zach Capie (Nan) 1:48; Owen Woods (Tun) pinned Hunter Greenberg (Cre) :39; Ian Ratchford (WVW) dec Josh Warman (Cou) 7-4; Johnny Corra (Haz) pinned Kristopher Fronseca (Mey) 2:34

113: Cadden Kucek (WVW) bye; Justin Benscoter (Dal) pinned Brando Abrue (Mey) 1:04; Cooper Price (Cou) pinned Jake Patlia (LL) :40; Joseph Sauers (Nan) pinned Willam Bogdon (Cre) 1:06

120: J.J. White (WVW) pinned Jayden Pahler (Cou) 1:19; Beck Hutchison (Haz) pinned Kyle Emsley (WA) 3:47; Liam Farrell (Dal) dec Jason Carver (Mey) 8-2; Joe Rowley (Han) pinned Matt Rosentel (Tun) 3:09

126: David Krokowski (WVW) pinned George Brown (Nan) 1:32; Trey Zabroski (Cre) pinned Nino Cinti (Cou) 5:56; Zach Stuart (LL) pinned Adam Sigman (WA) :49; Nick Yule (Ber) pinned Jorven Rodriguez (Haz) 5:54

132: Bob Long (LL) pinned Aidan Jaskulski (Nan) :20; Ethan Munley (Tun) dec Sa’id Hollis (Cou) 5-2; Christian Kislan (Haz) pinned Jackoy Gayle (Mey) 4:27; Tyler Shaud (Cre) pinned Justin Hargrave (WVW) 3:26

138: Tommy Traver (Tun) pinned Stephen Martisofski (Haz) 1:00; Connor Wrobleski (WA) pinned Ben Yanchick (Dal) 5:25; Josh Bonomo (LL) pinned Caleb Burns (Mey) :47; Darren Clarke (Cou) pinned Matt Giza (WVW) 1:10

145: Hunter Burke (LL) pinned Nolan Stortz (Cre) 1:19; Jamie Pahler (Cou) dec CJ Demark (PA) 4-2; Gavin D’Amato (Tun) pinned Jared Banesh (Han) 4:11; Thaddeus Mead (Dal) maj dec Tyler Martin (WA) 15-5

152: D.J. Erickson (Han) tech fall Nik Ridgley (PA) 15-0, 3:50; Oscar Perla (Ber) pinned Michael Gavin (Cre) 5:42; Jake Trumbower (LL) pinned Nick Solinsky (Dal) :50; Charles Everdale (Haz) pinned Tyler Faust (Cou) 1:32

160: Robin Wrobleski (WA) pinned Jacob Gall (Nan) 1:45; Bryce Molinaro (Haz) pinned Savon Collins (Mey) 1:25; A.J. Gorto (PA) pinned Connor Morgan (LL) 3:29; Liam Stone (Cre) maj dec Alex Pierce (Tun) 14-3

170: Adam Eckhart (Nan) pinned Tyler Chesla (Tun) 1:13; Len Kelley (Dal) pinned Tanner Smith (Cou) 1:13; Jake Marnell (Haz) pinned Alex Anastaisa (PA) 3:09; Nick Zabowski (LL) pinned Hunter Karpovich (Han) 2:33

182: Steven Newell (Dal) pinned Vincent Bowers (WA) :21; Chandler O’Farrell (Cre) pinned John Symons (PA) 1:47; Isaiah Johnson (Nan) pinned Joe Davis (Cou) 1:11; Jayson Briemleier (Haz) pinned Maleek Robinson (Mey) 3:42

195: Jaryn Polit-Moran (WA) dec Thomas Nalbone (LL) 3-1, OT; Dave White (WVW) dec Nick Marabell (Tun) 3-0; Seth Hunsinger (Haz) maj dec Matt Ferrara (Dal) 18-8; J.J. Snyder (Ber) pinned Dave Darbenzio (PA) 1:51

220: Shane Noonan (Haz) pinned Jeremy Buzak (Cre) :22; Connor Lee (Cou) pinned Seth Pelton (Nan) 3:05; Taylor Bolesta (Dal) pinned Logan Hegedty (Tun) :16; T.J. Meehan (LL) pinned Nasir Condry (WA) 1:31

285: Shawn Henniger (Dal) pinned Cole Robbinslong (LL) :47; Jhamal Zacharias (Tun) pinned Manny Selever (WVW) :42; Ethan Hughes (Ber) pinned Aaron Warnagaris (Cou) 5:47; Shane Repasky (Nan) pinned Toby Phillips (Cre) :43

Black Knights’ 13 wrestlers lead tourney

Dave Rosengrant For Times Leader

Reach Times Leader sports at 570-829-7143 or on Twitter @TLsports

