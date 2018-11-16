H.S. Football: Dallas at Valley View moved to 7 p.m. Sunday

The District 2 Class 4A football championship game has been postponed once again. Dallas will now play at Valley View at 7 p.m. Sunday.

The game was originally scheduled for Friday night, but postponed a day prior to Saturday night due to the forecast for heavy snow. The storm dumped upwards to 10 inches in some areas Thursday night into Friday morning.

The extra day will allow for time for snow removal. Valley View has two small parking lots by its stadium on Main Street in Peckville. Parking is also available on neighboring streets.

As of 1:45 p.m. Friday, all other playoff games involving District 2 teams will be played as scheduled on Saturday.

Dallas brings an 11-1 record into the game, with its only loss 33-0 in Week 8 to Valley View. Valley View is 12-0 and the defending D2-4A champion.

The winner plays the District 12 champion, either Imhotep Charter or Cardinal O’Hara, next weekend in the PIAA Class 4A state playoffs.

