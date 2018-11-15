🔊 Listen to this

The District 2 Class 4A football championship game between Dallas and Valley View scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday was postponed to Saturday, as were all Friday games involving District 2 schools, due to the forecast for snow Thursday into Friday.

The Mountaineers (11-1) will now play defending champion Valley View (12-0) at 7 p.m. Saturday. Dallas, under the directions of coach Rich Mannello, will be out to avenge a 33-0 loss to Valley View in Week 8 of the regular season.

Snow is predicted to start Thursday morning and turn into sleet and freezing rain Thursday night and continue into Friday morning. The precipitation is expected to change to rain Friday afternoon.

This is the second weekend in a row the football playoffs were postponed on Friday due to weather and moved to Saturday.

Here is a revised schedule for all games involving District 2 teams:

• PIAA Class A first round – Lackawanna Trail vs. Tri Valley, 7 p.m., Scranton H.S. (new site)

• PIAA Class 2A first round – Dunmore vs. West Catholic, 1 p.m. Saturday, Northern Lehigh H.S.

• District 2 Class 3A championship – Lakeland at Scranton Prep, 1 p.m. Saturday, Scranton H.S.

• District 2 Class 4A championship – Dallas at Valley View, 7 p.m. Saturday.

• PIAA Class 5A first round – Wallenpaupack vs. Hollidaysburg, 1 p.m. Saturday, Danville H.S.

• PIAA Class 6A first round – Delaware Valley vs. State College, 7 p.m. Saturday at Hazleton Area Harman-Geist Field

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com