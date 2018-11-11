DALLAS TWP. – For eight straight games, it seemed like everything went in favor of the Misericordia University football team.

The Cougars took advantage of every opportunity, made the big plays and got the lucky bounces to rip off eight straight wins and enter Week 11 with the chance to claim at least a share of the MAC title.

It looked like Saturday at Mangelsdorf Field against Lycoming was going to be another one of those days. The game started with the Warriors fumbling the ball away on the first play, the Cougars recovered and scored.

Turns out, that was one of the few plays that went Misericordia’s way as the team’s eight-game win streak was snapped, and it fell out of contention for the league championship after losing to Lycoming 21-14 and when Delaware Valley beat Widener 33-0 shortly after the Cougars’ loss.

Misericordia will still play in its first-ever postseason game next week in the MAC-Centennial Bowl Series at a site and time to be announced.

“I told them, ‘You had a chance to win a share of a championship, but that last step is always the hardest to take,’ ” Cougars coach Mark Ross said. “I’m not gonna hang my head for the season they put together. They worked hard and had a hell of a season.”

For the first time all season, Misericordia (7-1 MAC, 8-2 overall) was shut out in the second half. The highest scoring offense in the MAC dealt with blustery winds that were knocking the ball down or creating wobbly passes and helped create six interceptions – three by each team – in the game.

Still, the Cougars were in position for another dramatic finish, trailing by seven in the fourth quarter. Four times in the period, Misericordia drove into Warriors territory before turning the ball over on downs or interception.

The first two times, quarterback Aaron Barry was picked off, with the second time being on the Lycoming 19. The defense picked up Barry both of those times, getting the ball right back with an interception of its own.

Then the offense moved back into Lycoming territory two more times in the fourth. The first drive started with 5:25 to go and lasted eight plays before an incomplete pass on fourth-and-one gave the ball back to the Warriors on their own 26.

The Cougars forced a three-and-out and the offense took over with 2:17 to go. This time, a 10-play drive ended with a turnover on downs on the Lycoming 31.

“What was going through my mind (on the last drives) is that Mark and his team is incredibly resilient and that they have come back to win multiple times this year and I was concerned,” Lycoming coach Mike Clark said.

Barry, who played the whole game after starting quarterback Brady Williams was injured in last week’s win over Albright, threw for 204 yards and a touchdown; he didn’t rush much like Williams normally does. Barry a junior, played in eight games and started three games including one against Lycoming last year. So he was in a familiar role, but the Warriors were familiar with him as well.

“Their starter is unbelievable, but it wasn’t like we were playing against a kid who was playing his first game today,” Clark added. “He might not be as dynamic running it, but that’s a good team.

“The thing that’s so admirable about (Misericordia) is they didn’t care, they were playing for a chance to win a championship today. I can’t overstate how proud that group should be. It’s been a struggle here. And for them to win eight straight games…I’ve been a coach 11 years and we’ve won eight games, but we have not won eight straight. It’s a remarkable job by that team.”

Lycoming 21, Misericordia 14

Lycoming`7`14`0`0`—`21

Misericordia`7’7`0`0`—`14

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

MIS – I. Williams 14 pass from Barry (Dinnocenti kick) 12:52

LYCO – Joseph 2 run (Fisher kick) 4:22

Second Quarter

LYCO – Shemory 2 run (Fisher kick) 6:00

MIS – Gillison 12 pass from Barry (Dinnocenti kick) 2:29

LYCO – Zollicoffer 10 pass from Shemory (Fisher kick) :06

Third Quarter

No Scoring

Fourth Quarter

No Scoring

Team statistics`LYCO`MIS

First downs`13`20

Rushes-yards`42-99`30-127

Passing yards`148`204

Total yards`247`331

Passing`11-23-3`19-44-3

Sacks by-yards lost`0-0`1-7

Punts-avg.`5-38.8`3-36.3

Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-1

Penalties-yards`4-60`4-46

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING – LYCO, Shemory 11-22-3-148, TEAM 0-1-0-0. MIS, Barry 19-43-3-204, TEAM 0-1-0-0.

RUSHING— LYCO, Fimbres 13-34, Joseph 8-27, Batkowski 10-24, Shemory 8-23, TEAM 2-(minus-3), Zollicoffer 1-(minus-6). MIS, Dallas 12-76, Vleck 6-31, Cromwell 6-24, I. Williams 1-1, Barry 5-(minus-5).

RECEIVING— LYCO, Zollicoffer 4-43, During 2-38, Mulvihill 3-34, Costello 2-33. MIS, I. Williams 8-120, Kelly 3-32, Gillison 4-32, Dieter 1-8, Dallas 1-7, Vleck 1-6, Sharpe 1-(minus-1).

INTERCEPTIONS – LYCO, Stankiewicz 1-0, Pinzka 1-0, Coplin 1-26. MIS, Murray 1-19, Orzell 1-11, Diaz 1-0.

MISSED FG’S – none

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_football-and-politics.jpg

By Dave Rosengrant For Times Leader