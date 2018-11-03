H.S. Football: Dallas survives scare from Honesdale

Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas running back Lenny Kelley gets tackled by Honesdale’s Isaiah Sims and Luke Bancroft in a District 2 Class 4A football quarterfinal game Friday night. Kelley rushed 31 times for 204 yards. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas quarterback Michael Starbuck turns for a handoff against Honesdale in a District 2 Class 4A football quarterfinal game Friday night. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas’ Matt Maransky, center, breaks the tackle of Honesdale’s Vance Hiller in a District 2 Class 4A football quarterfinal game Friday night. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas quarterback Michael Starbuck releases a pass in the rain against Honesdale in a District 2 Class 4A football quarterfinal game Friday night. - -

DALLAS TWP. — Survive and advance. Dallas did both on Friday night.

Barely.

Honesdale came into the District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal game with just three wins. Before the second quarter was half over, leading rusher Andy Carroll was knocked out of the game with a left ankle injury. Yet, the Mountaineers had to fight until the final minute for a 23-16 victory.

“You just gotta win,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “It’s not a double-elimination tournament. You get one shot here.”

Dallas (10-1) will host Berwick (9-2), a 42-0 winner over Pittston Area, in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Friday. Dallas won the regular-season matchup 13-10 in Week 9.

The Mountaineers advanced to Week 12 for the first time in their last five tries. The last time a Dallas team got out of the initial round of the playoffs was in 2011.

Dallas defensive lineman Xander Shaner sealed the victory in the pouring rain by pouncing on a fumbled center exchange at the Dallas 27-yard line with 30 seconds left.

“I saw the quarterback go under center and saw him fumble the ball and I just jumped right on it,” Shaner said.

Lucky he did because Honesdale quarterback Ethan Dunn fumbled a snap earlier in the drive, picked it up and threw 27 yards to tight end Ryan Longman on a third-and-2 play. Two plays later, Dunn hooked up with Longman for a 14-yard pickup. The fumble happened on the next play after that.

“Hat’s off to them,” Mannello said. “They came down prepared, they were physical. They pushed us around. Honesdale did a great job. I’ll be honest with you. There were phases of that game where they out-physicaled us.”

Honesdale (3-8) led 14-13 at halftime on a 4-yard run by Carroll and a 3-yard score by Justin LoBasso, who took over the running chores when Carroll was injured at 7:01 of the second quarter.

Dallas scored on its first possession, with running back Lenny Kelley carrying the load on the 15-play, 74-yard drive. Quarterback Michael Starbuck sneaked in from the 1, but the extra point was blocked. After Carroll’s TD, Kelley scored on a 48-yard run, twisting off a tackler 20 yards from the end zone before scoring.

Dallas regained the lead, 20-14, on a 60-yard pass from Starbuck to Matt Maransky midway through the third quarter. The Mountaineers tacked on their final points on a 20-yard field goal by Ryan Fisher with 1:47 to play.

In between those scores, Dallas had to survive.

After Maransky’s touchdown, the Hornets drove to the Dallas 10, but came away empty on a bad snap on a 27-yard field goal try. However, the possession set up Honesdale’s final points on a safety when a Dallas punt snap rolled out of the end zone with 8:29 left in the fourth quarter.

Honesdale did little with the ensuing free kick, but against Dallas had to survive when a Honesdale punt hit off a Mountaineer. Christian Motley was able to jump on the ball to allow Dallas to keep possession.

Dallas went back to Kelley to chew nearly four minutes off the clock before Fisher’s field goal. Kelley finished with 204 yards on 31 carries.

“They shouldn’t be a three-win team,” Kelley said. “They’re a big team, they’re a physical team. They are a good team that came to play tonight. I don’t think we performed like we should have, but we overcame it in the end.”

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

Dallas 23, Honesdale 16

Honesdale`7`7`0`2 — 16

Dallas`13`0`7`3 — 23

First quarter

DAL — Michael Starbuck 1 run (kick blocked), 5:40

HON — Andy Carroll 4 run (Robbie Campen kick), 3:04

DAL — Lenny Kelley 48 run (Ryan Fisher kick), 0:59

Second quarter

HON — Justin LoBasso 3 run (Campen kick), 5:51

Third quarter

DAL — Matt Maransky 60 pass from Starbuck (Fisher kick), 6:22

Fourth quarter

HON — Safety, Dallas punt snap goes out of end zone, 8:29

DAL — Fisher 20 FG, 1:47

Team statistics`HON`DAL

First downs`13`15

Rushes-yards`40-134`38-225

Passing yards`131`80

Total yards`265`305

Passing`9-15-0`3-12-0

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`0-0

Punts-avg.`4-29`1-50

Fumbles-lost`2-1`1-1

Penalties-yards`4-25`6-36

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Honesdale, Carroll 7-46, Cameron Baker 8-28, Ethan Parker 2-3, Justin LoBasso 19-45, Ethan Dunn 3-4, team 1-(minus-2). Dallas, Kelley 31-204, Starbuck 3-7, Danny Meuser 2-10, Nickolus Gashi 1-5, team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — Honesdale, Dunn 9-15-0-131. Dallas, Starbuck 3-12-0-80.

RECEIVING — Honesdale, Ryan Longman 4-89, LoBasso 4-43, Baker 1-(minus-1). Dallas, Meuser 1-3, Luke DelGaudio 1-17, Maransky 1-60.

INTERCEPTIONS — none.

MISSED FGs — Honesdale, 27 Blk.

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com

Reach John Erzar at 570-991-6394 or on Twitter @TLJohnErzar

