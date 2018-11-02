D2 FOOTBALL WEEK 11 Preview: Dallas opens postseason on high-alert

Sean McKeag file photo | For Times Leader Dallas’ Lenny Kelley (42) and the Mountaineers open the District 2 Class 4A playoffs at 7 p.m. today at home against Honesdale. -

Two years ago, Dallas was the hunter and just missed bagging its prey.

Last year, Dallas was the hunted and ended up snagged in the upset snare.

So there’s absolutely no way the second-seeded Mountaineers (9-1) are taking seventh-seeded Honesdale (3-7) lightly when the two teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday on Dallas’ turf in the District 2 Class 4A football semifinals.

The stakes are higher — lose and the season ends. Likewise, admission is higher — $7 for adults and $4 for students. Don’t yell at the person selling tickets. The prices are set by District 2.

Two years ago, Dallas was 2-8 and gained the D2-4A eighth seed via a regular-season victory over Pittston Area. The teams had tied for the spot based on the PIAA state points system. Among the losses was a 42-10 pasting Week 8 at the hands of eventual top seed Wyoming Area.

Three weeks later, Wyoming Area squeezed past Dallas 13-12 when Dallas went for the win in the final seconds by faking an extra-point try and going for an ill-fated two-point conversion.

Many of those Mountaineers matured into a 7-3 team in 2017, opening the season with a 54-7 pummelling of Coughlin. But in the D2-4A quarterfinals, where Dallas was seeded second and Coughlin seventh, Coughlin prevailed 28-0.

“They’re very well aware,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “I don’t think we’ve gone a week this past yea without talking about it.”

History isn’t the only reason Dallas should worry about Honesdale. There are a few more.

First, the Hornets are big up front with senior Isaiah Sims (6-6, 275) and juniors Alex Atcavage (6-5, 280) and Walker Carney (6-4, 280). Even their 1,000-yard rusher, Andy Carroll, is supersized for a ball carrier at 6-3 and 190 pounds.

“This is going to be the biggest group we’ve played against so far,” Mannello said. “That defensive front is the largest I’ve seen.”

Secondly, Honesdale’s record is a bit deceiving. The Hornets lost two games by six points in the first three weeks. They had Delaware Valley all but beat, leading 7-0 in the final minutes when DelVal tied the game and eventually won 21-20 in overtime. DelVal (7-3) is the top seed in the D2/4-6A playoffs.

And with a playoff spot hanging in the balance last Friday, Honesdale rallied from two double-digit deficits for a 41-34 win over West Scranton, which is the D2-4A fourth seed.

Still, the odds bode well for Dallas. Since the PIAA went to six classifications for football in 2016, lower seeds are 4-20 against higher seeds in the opening round. Two of those games were a No.3 defeating a No.2, and second-seeded Lackawanna Trail defeating top-seeded Northwest for the district title in 2016.

“We’ve got healthy at the right time,” Mannello said. “If we can continue to stay that way and keep playing consistent, it took us a while to get going last week so we have to improve upon that. The turnovers have to end. It’s unacceptable.”

PIAA Points vs. Power Ratings

District 2 ditched the PIAA points system in favor of the Power Rating System this year to determine playoff teams. Based on the comparison of the two systems, perhaps a change wasn’t needed.

The seeds in Class A, 2A, 4A and 6A were the same using either system.

If the PIAA system was used for the D2/11-5A standings, Wyoming Valley West would haven been the fourth seed and not Pocono Mountain East. Both teams finished 5-5 and with 640 PIAA points, but Valley West would have advanced via the fifth tiebreaker — opponents’ winning percentage. Valley West’s opponents were a combined 46-54; PM East’s were 42-58.

The biggest shakeup was in Class 3A. Scranton Prep,Wyoming Area and Lakeland would have remained seeded 1-2-3 in the PIAA system, Hanover Area would have remained seventh and GAR eighth.

The middle seeds in the PIAA system would have put Western Wayne (5-5, 740) sixth and heading to Lakeland for a quarterfinal game. Lake-Lehman (6-4, 750) would have been fifth and playing at No. 4 Meyers (7-3, 820).

Instead, the Power Rating System took into account Western Wayne’s tougher schedule and vaulted the Wildcats to fourth where they will host No. 5 Meyers. Lehman got the sixth seed and will head to Lakeland.

Dallas’ Lenny Kelley (42) and the Mountaineers open the District 2 Class 4A playoffs at 7 p.m. today at home against Honesdale. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/web1_HSFBDallasValleyView3.jpg Dallas’ Lenny Kelley (42) and the Mountaineers open the District 2 Class 4A playoffs at 7 p.m. today at home against Honesdale. Sean McKeag file photo | For Times Leader

Dallas opens postseason on high-alert

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com

TIMES LEADER DISTRICT 2 TOP 10 RANKINGS District 4’s Williamsport is included in the rankings since it plays in the Wyoming Valley Conference and qualifies for the district playoffs through District 2. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. 1. (1) Valley View (10-0)`The road to the D2-4A title runs through the Cougars 2. (2) Scranton Prep (9-1)`Three-time D2-3A champ should handle one-win GAR 3. (3) Wyoming Area (10-0)`Dominated Pittston Area 40-0 in annual rivalry game 4. (4) Dallas (9-1)`Opens D2-4A playoffs with Honesdale, which is a deceiving 3-7 5. (5) Berwick (8-2)`Plays Pittston Area in likely its last home game of the season 6. (6) Lackawanna Trail (9-1)`D2-A title game a chance to avenge loss to Old Forge 7. (7) Dunmore (8-2)`Had five-game winning streak snapped by Lakeland 17-14 8. (8) Old Forge (8-2)`Handed Lackawanna Trail its only loss of the season 9. (9) Delaware Valley (7-3)`Gets Scranton in consecutive weeks in D2/4-6A playoffs 10. (10) Wallenpaupack (7-3)`Will be the only D2 team in the D2/11-5A playoffs Dropped out: none Given Consideration: Lakeland (7-3); Lake-Lehman (6-4); Meyers (7-3); North Pocono (6-4); West Scranton (6-4)

Reach John Erzar at 570-991-6394 or on Twitter @TLJohnErzar

Reach John Erzar at 570-991-6394 or on Twitter @TLJohnErzar