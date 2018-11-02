D2 FOOTBALL WEEK 11 Preview: Dallas opens postseason on high-alert

Two years ago, Dallas was the hunter and just missed bagging its prey.
Last year, Dallas was the hunted and ended up snagged in the upset snare.
So there’s absolutely no way the second-seeded Mountaineers (9-1) are taking seventh-seeded Honesdale (3-7) lightly when the two teams meet at 7 p.m. Friday on Dallas’ turf in the District 2 Class 4A football semifinals.
The stakes are higher — lose and the season ends. Likewise, admission is higher — $7 for adults and $4 for students. Don’t yell at the person selling tickets. The prices are set by District 2.
Two years ago, Dallas was 2-8 and gained the D2-4A eighth seed via a regular-season victory over Pittston Area. The teams had tied for the spot based on the PIAA state points system. Among the losses was a 42-10 pasting Week 8 at the hands of eventual top seed Wyoming Area.
Three weeks later, Wyoming Area squeezed past Dallas 13-12 when Dallas went for the win in the final seconds by faking an extra-point try and going for an ill-fated two-point conversion.
Many of those Mountaineers matured into a 7-3 team in 2017, opening the season with a 54-7 pummelling of Coughlin. But in the D2-4A quarterfinals, where Dallas was seeded second and Coughlin seventh, Coughlin prevailed 28-0.
“They’re very well aware,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “I don’t think we’ve gone a week this past yea without talking about it.”
History isn’t the only reason Dallas should worry about Honesdale. There are a few more.
First, the Hornets are big up front with senior Isaiah Sims (6-6, 275) and juniors Alex Atcavage (6-5, 280) and Walker Carney (6-4, 280). Even their 1,000-yard rusher, Andy Carroll, is supersized for a ball carrier at 6-3 and 190 pounds.
“This is going to be the biggest group we’ve played against so far,” Mannello said. “That defensive front is the largest I’ve seen.”
Secondly, Honesdale’s record is a bit deceiving. The Hornets lost two games by six points in the first three weeks. They had Delaware Valley all but beat, leading 7-0 in the final minutes when DelVal tied the game and eventually won 21-20 in overtime. DelVal (7-3) is the top seed in the D2/4-6A playoffs.
And with a playoff spot hanging in the balance last Friday, Honesdale rallied from two double-digit deficits for a 41-34 win over West Scranton, which is the D2-4A fourth seed.
Still, the odds bode well for Dallas. Since the PIAA went to six classifications for football in 2016, lower seeds are 4-20 against higher seeds in the opening round. Two of those games were a No.3 defeating a No.2, and second-seeded Lackawanna Trail defeating top-seeded Northwest for the district title in 2016.
“We’ve got healthy at the right time,” Mannello said. “If we can continue to stay that way and keep playing consistent, it took us a while to get going last week so we have to improve upon that. The turnovers have to end. It’s unacceptable.”
PIAA Points vs. Power Ratings
District 2 ditched the PIAA points system in favor of the Power Rating System this year to determine playoff teams. Based on the comparison of the two systems, perhaps a change wasn’t needed.
The seeds in Class A, 2A, 4A and 6A were the same using either system.
If the PIAA system was used for the D2/11-5A standings, Wyoming Valley West would haven been the fourth seed and not Pocono Mountain East. Both teams finished 5-5 and with 640 PIAA points, but Valley West would have advanced via the fifth tiebreaker — opponents’ winning percentage. Valley West’s opponents were a combined 46-54; PM East’s were 42-58.
The biggest shakeup was in Class 3A. Scranton Prep,Wyoming Area and Lakeland would have remained seeded 1-2-3 in the PIAA system, Hanover Area would have remained seventh and GAR eighth.
The middle seeds in the PIAA system would have put Western Wayne (5-5, 740) sixth and heading to Lakeland for a quarterfinal game. Lake-Lehman (6-4, 750) would have been fifth and playing at No. 4 Meyers (7-3, 820).
Instead, the Power Rating System took into account Western Wayne’s tougher schedule and vaulted the Wildcats to fourth where they will host No. 5 Meyers. Lehman got the sixth seed and will head to Lakeland.
Reach John Erzar at 570-991-6394 or on Twitter @TLJohnErzar