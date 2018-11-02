D2 Football: Postseason Week 1 Preview Capsules

GAR (1-9) at Scranton Prep (9-1)

D2-3A Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m. Saturday

The Coaches: GAR’s Paul Wiedlich Jr. (53-47, 9th year); Prep’s Terry Gallagher (34-4, 3rd year)

Last Meeting: Prep 40-14 in 2016 D2-3A championship

All-Time Series: Prep leads 6-3

At Stake: The winner plays the Meyers (7-3) at Western Wayne (5-5) winner in the semifinals.

Scouting GAR: The Grenadiers played their Super Bowl last Saturday, losing 21-14 to Meyers in the Backyard Brawl. After an uninspiring performance against Nanticoke Area in Week 9, GAR played with passion and heart. Still, the running game remained dormant, although QB Kam Taylor and WR Malachai Williams hooked up for two TDs. This will likely be the last game in school history as GAR will merge sports programs with Coughlin and Meyers in 2019,

Scouting Prep: The Cavaliers’ only loss was 21-15 to unbeaten Valley View in Week 4. They opened the season with three shutout victories and posted their fourth last week, 28-0 over Western Wayne. The offense, though, was a tick off running the ball vs. the Wildcats. QB Leo O’Boyle, a 6-foot-8 senior, runs the show. Despite having a loss, Prep got the top seed over unbeaten Wyoming Area based on having a much stronger schedule.

What To Expect: The best evidence the D2-3A playoff field should have been six teams and not eight.

Hamburg (4-6) at Nanticoke Area (5-5)

Eastern Conference 4A Championship

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hamburg’s Chuck Kutz (92-65, 14th year); Nanticoke Area’s Ron Bruza (38-54, 9th year)

Last Meeting: never played

All-Time Series: never played

At Stake: This is the final game for both teams.

Scouting Hamburg: The Hawks lost 14-13 to Schuylkill Valley in the Frost Bowl last Friday. RB Shaheed Warren topped 1,000 yards rushing in the loss. He averages 7.1 per run and has scored 10 TDs. RB Brendan Hamilton has been a nice compliment and has found the end zone eight times. The passing offense has been pedestrian. Defense has been an issue at times with three of the losses by 44 points or more. Kutz is in his third season with Hamburg after a successful stint at Blue Mountain.

Scouting Nanticoke Area: While Hamburg was losing its rivalry game, the Trojans rolled Hanover Area 43-10 in the Sans Souci Struggle. RB Joe Ammons claimed the WVC Division 4A rushing title with a 203-yard effort. Passing has been an afterthought the past few weeks. Nanticoke Area is here because it opted out of the D2-4A playoffs. If the Trojans went that route, they would be playing at Dallas tonight instead and two-win Abington Heights would be sitting home.

What To Expect: The Trojans wanted a competitive playoff game and will get one.

Hanover Area (3-7) at Wyoming Area (10-0)

D2-3A Quarterfinal

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Hanover Area’s Mike McCree (9-31, 4th year); Wyoming Area’s Randy Spencer (59-49, 10th year)

Last Meeting: Wyoming Area 56-7 in Week 9

All-Time Series: Wyoming Area leads 30-9

At Stake: The winner plays the Lake-Lehman (6-4) at Lakeland (7-3) winner in the semifinals.

Scouting Hanover Area: The Hawkeyes did nothing to erase the loss to Wyoming Area two weeks ago as they were routed by rival Nanticoke Area 43-10 last Friday. The running game rushed for over 100 yards for only the third time in the last seven games.Wyoming Area held Hanover Area to 12 yards on 25 carries in Week 9. Turnovers have been a problem recently, with 11 in the last three games.

Scouting Wyoming Area: The Warriors wiped out rival Pittston Area 40-0 as RB Corey Mruk rushed for a season-high 239 yards. The running game has been so effective that Wyoming Area doesn’t have to deviate much from it. While the victory was only the second shutout of the season, it needs to be noted that many opponents’ scores came after the game was handed over to the reserves.

What To Expect: An outcome similar to two weeks ago.

Honesdale (3-7) at Dallas (9-1)

D2-4A Quarterfinal

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Honesdale’s Mike Jurkowski (7-33, 4th year); Dallas’ Rich Mannello (24-19, 4th year)

Last Meeting: Dallas 29-12 in 2003 Eastern Conference 3A championship

All-Time Series: Dallas leads 1-0

At Stake: The winner plays the Pittston Area (4-6) at Berwick (8-2) winner in the semifinals.

Scouting Honesdale: Don’t poo-poo Honesdale’s record. The Hornets had Delaware Valley on the ropes until allowing a late TD and eventually losing 21-20 in overtime. They’ve defeated two very solid teams – Wallenpaupack (7-3) and West Scranton (6-4). The only head-scratcher was a loss to two-win Abington Heights. Plus, they’re pretty sizable on the line of scrimmage.

Scouting Dallas: The Mountaineers were ambushed in the D2-4A quarterfinals in 2017, losing 28-0 to Coughlin after defeating the Crusaders 54-7 to open the campaign. I’m sure they haven’t forgotten. I’m sure Mannello reminded them. Dallas won the Old Shoe Game 42-14 over Lake-Lehman last Friday. The only red flag was the three turnovers for the second time in the last three games. The Mounts had five turnovers through the first seven games.

What To Expect: Dallas to win, but it could be a tussle for awhile.

Lake-Lehman (6-4) at Lakeland (7-3)

D2-3A Quarterfinal

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Lake-Lehman’s Jerry Gilsky (63-38, 9th year); Lakeland’s Jeff Wasilchak (177-84, 22nd year)

Last Meeting: Lehman 35-8 in 2015 D2-2A semifinals

All-Time Series: Lehman leads 2-0

At Stake: The winner plays the Hanover Area (3-7) at Wyoming Area (10-0) winner in the semifinals.

Scouting Lehman: The Black Knights have lost two straight, running into D2-A top-seed Lackawanna Trail and D2-4A second seed Dallas. The running game, Lehman’s staple, hasn’t produced against better defenses over the past five weeks. Now, the backs have to run on a chewed-up Lakeland grass field after playing mostly on turf. Turnovers have played a part in the losses, with 14 in those games.

Scouting Lakeland: It’s no surprise the Chiefs are in the D2-3A playoffs since eight of nine teams made the field. The record is a bit of a surprise considering this a rather young team. Sophomore RB Giovanni Spataro has topped 1,200 yards rushing for a second consecutive year. Sophomore QB CJ Dippre is big and has thrown for over 1,000 yards. Senior LB Garrett Korner-Usher is a tackling machine. The Chiefs knocked off D2-2A top seed Dunmore 17-14 last Friday.

What To Expect: Tough call here, but going with Lakeland because of the home field.

Meyers (7-3) at Western Wayne (5-5)

D2-3A Quarterfinal

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Meyers’ Jeff Labatch (26-17, 4th year); Western Wayne’s Randy Wolff (18-14, 3rd year)

Last Meeting: Western Wayne 26-21 in 2016 Eastern Conference 3A championship

All-Time Series: Western Wayne leads 1-0

At Stake: The winner plays the GAR (1-9) at Scranton Prep (9-1) winner in the semifinals.

Scouting Meyers: The Mohawks defeated one-win GAR 21-14 in the final (most likely) Backyard Brawl. The defense held GAR to 6 yards on 21 carries, but was torched for two touchdown passes. The latter shouldn’t be a concern tonight since the Wildcats haven’t move the ball in the air with any consistency. That overtime loss to Riverside to start the season probably cost the Mohawks a home playoff game.

Scouting Western Wayne: The Wildcats will be glad the calendar turned the page. October brought a brutal four-game stretch, resulting in a four-game losing streak. But because those opponents were a combined 32-8, Western Wayne gained credit for playing toughies and didn’t lose a home playoff game. The offense runs through 1,000-yard RB Kobe Sauter. The passing offense hasn’t added balance, with two TD passes compared to nine interceptions.

What To Expect: A game that could be decided in the fourth quarter.

Pittston Area (4-6) at Berwick (8-2)

D2-4A Quarterfinal

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri (10-11, 2nd year); Berwick’s Frank Sheptock (26-10, 3rd year)

Last Meeting: Berwick 38-0 in Week 2

All-Time Series: Berwick leads 33-2

At Stake: The winner plays the Honesdale (3-7) at Dallas (9-1) winner in the semifinals.

Scouting Pittston Area: The Patriots managed just 72 yards — and a season-low 14 on the ground — in the loss to Berwick earlier this season. There have been better offensive efforts since then, but the unit still isn’t performing well enough. It bottomed out with a 72-yard performance in a 40-0 loss to rival Wyoming Area last Friday. The run defense took a step backward, allowing a season-high 307 yards.

Scouting Berwick: Berwick closed out Coughlin’s football history with a 55-7 rout of the Crusaders. RB Owen Shoemaker and QB Ryan Laubach each rushed for over 100 yards, the second time in two games the Dawgs had a pair of backs go over 100. The passing offense picked its spots against Coughlin with success. However, the offense has tilted heavily to the ground attack, with 163 rushes vs. 26 passes in the last four games.

What To Expect: In what will most likely be the Dawgs’ last home game, they won’t disappoint.

Williamsport (5-5) at Hazleton Area (5-5)

D2/4-6A Semifinal

7 p.m. Friday

The Coaches: Williamsport’s Chuck Crews (41-45, 8th year); Hazleton Area’s Mike Brennan (134-94, 17th year)

Last Meeting: Williamsport 64-63 in Week 4

All-Time Series: Williamsport leads 20-9

At Stake: The winner plays the Scranton (1-9) at Delaware Valley (7-3) winner for the D2/4-6A title and a berth in the state playoffs.

Scouting Williamsport: RB Treyson Potts ran for 257 the first time the teams played. Two games later, the Minnesota recruit was lost for the season with a knee injury. QB Joe Fagnano threw for 265 yards. But he and top WR Marcus Simmons have missed the past two games with injuries. It’s a shame because the Millionaires looked like an entertaining team to see coming into the season. Obviously, the offense hasn’t been the same as Williamsport has lost three in a row.

Scouting Hazleton Area: RB Damon Horton ran for 299 yards and seven TDs in the first matchup. He was bit by the injury bug, but seems to be getting back in the groove. WR Jacob Hunsinger continued to tear apart defenses as he had his fourth 100-yard receiving game in a 42-39 win vs. Crestwood. QB Sparky Wolk should go over 2,000 yards passing tonight. The defense, though, hasn’t had much success, even against average opposing offenses.

What To Expect: Not as high scoring as last time, but a Hazleton Area win nonetheless.

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com

Reach John Erzar at 570-991-6394 or on Twitter @TLJohnErzar

