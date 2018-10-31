Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Crestwood’s Sean Murphy, left, and Dallas’ Beaudyn Lewis chase down the ball in the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer championship game in Wright Township on Wednesday night. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas’ Zach Holthaus, right, gets past Crestwood’s Nick Ruggeri in the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer championship game in Wright Township on Wednesday night. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Crestwood’s Hubert Herrera, left, takes the ball away from Dallas’ Joey Nardone in the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer championship game in Wright Township on Wednesday night. -

WRIGHT TWP. – A motor vehicle accident on State Route 309 southbound slowed down traffic going up the hill to Mountain Top on Wednesday evening to a crawl as officials and many spectators arrived late to Crestwood High School for the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer championship game.

The match started about 45 minutes late, but once it started the host Comets and Dallas were in full-speed action.

Crestwood came out racing to a pair of shots in the first two minutes of the match and fired off nine more in the first half, including one goal en route to a 2-0 victory over the Mountaineers to claim their second straight district title, and third in the last four years, which is believed to be the first time the Crestwood boys soccer team has ever accomplished that feat.

“I never really think about things until it happens and it’s a feeling that you can’t really describe,” said Crestwood senior Hubert Herrera. “And it feels good doing something I don’t think anyone’s ever done before.”

The Comets advance to the first round of the PIAA Championships Tournament on Tuesday against the District 4 champion at a time and place to be announced.

Crestwood dominated the first half, outshooting the Mountaineers 10-1 and controlling the time of possession despite the Mountaineers marking Herrera and Max Gariano.

After missing on their first five shots of the night, Herrera got the Comets on the board by slotting a free kick from 35 yards out on the right side of the field into the upper left corner for a 1-0 lead with 27:15 on the clock in the first half.

“When you’re on the right side, the keeper normally thinks you’re gonna near post so when you go far post you throw a lot of people off that way,” Herrera said about the long goal. “I had a feeling it was on the frame, but I thought he had a hand on it; kinda scared me a little bit.”

To start the second half, Dallas came out with more offensive approach, quickly getting a corner kick and a pair of shots in the first five minutes. Even though the Mountaineers were held out of the net, it showed a more aggressive offensive approach.

Two of the Mountaineers’ best scoring chances came on free kicks, one in the 35th minute from 35 yards out and another 11 minutes into the second from 20 yards away. A third free kick from 29 yards out with 15 minutes left in the game was also attempted. All three were on goal, but saved by Comets keeper Chris Smith, who was the team’s rookie starter in goal all season.

“I’ve known him for a while and you get to a certain point where you trust in your team and I’m really confident. I think he’s a fantastic goalie,” Herrera said about Smith, who totaled five saves on the night.

Herrera, who was held scoreless in the district semifinal win against Wallenpaupack, put the nail in the coffin with 38 seconds to go off a pass from Max Gariano, giving the Comets the 2-0 lead and the district title.

“Dallas played real well, especially in the second half. They kept us in the game until the last minute or so,” Comets coach David McFarland said. “They double-teamed when they could, but no one specifically, the way Hubert was (against Wallenpaupack). So we had to adjust to that.”

Dallas keeper Kyle Greenwood minimized the Comets scoring by making eight saves on the night.

District 2 Class 3A Championship

Crestwood 2, Dallas 0

Dallas`0`0` – 0

Crestwood`1`1` – 2

First half — 1. CRE, Hubert Herrera 27:15; Second half — 2. CRE, Herrera (Max Gariano) 0:38.

Shots — DAL 8, CRE 20; Saves — DAL 8 (Kyle Greenwood), CRE 5 (Chris Smith); Corners — DAL 2, CRE 5.

Crestwood’s Sean Murphy, left, and Dallas’ Beaudyn Lewis chase down the ball in the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer championship game in Wright Township on Wednesday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL110118BSOC-Crestwood-Dallas_2-1.jpg Crestwood’s Sean Murphy, left, and Dallas’ Beaudyn Lewis chase down the ball in the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer championship game in Wright Township on Wednesday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Dallas’ Zach Holthaus, right, gets past Crestwood’s Nick Ruggeri in the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer championship game in Wright Township on Wednesday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL110118BSOC-Crestwood-Dallas_3-1.jpg Dallas’ Zach Holthaus, right, gets past Crestwood’s Nick Ruggeri in the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer championship game in Wright Township on Wednesday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Crestwood’s Hubert Herrera, left, takes the ball away from Dallas’ Joey Nardone in the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer championship game in Wright Township on Wednesday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL110118BSOC-Crestwood-Dallas_1-1.jpg Crestwood’s Hubert Herrera, left, takes the ball away from Dallas’ Joey Nardone in the District 2 Class 3A boys soccer championship game in Wright Township on Wednesday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

Crestwood tops Dallas for D2-3A title

By Dave Rosengrant For Times Leader

Reach Times Leader sports at 570-829-7143 or on Twitter @TLSports

Reach Times Leader sports at 570-829-7143 or on Twitter @TLSports