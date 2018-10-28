High school football playoff field set

The fields have been set for next weekend’s district and Eastern Conference football playoffs.

Ten Wyoming Valley Conference teams will be in district playoffs.

Nanticoke Area made the Eastern Conference in the Class 4A bracket. Wyoming Valley West (5-5) had a spot in the Eastern Conference Class 6A/5A championship game, but declined the bid. Nanticoke Area (5-5) will host Hamburg (4-6) most likely on Friday night.

Here are the district games. All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted.

• District 2/4-6A semifinals: Williamsport (5-5) at Hazleton Area (5-5); Scranton (1-9) at Delaware Valley (7-3).

• District 2/11-5A semifinals: Pocono Mountain East (5-5) at East Stroudsburg South (7-3); Southern Lehigh (7-3) at Wallenpaupack (7-3).

• District 2-4A quarterfinals: Abington Heights (2-8) at Valley View (10-0); North Pocono (6-4) at West Scranton (6-4); Pittston Area (4-6) at Berwick (8-2); Honesdale (3-7) at Dallas (9-1).

• District 2-3A quarterfinals: GAR (1-9) at Scranton Prep (9-1), 2:30 p.m. Saturday; Meyers (7-3) at Western Wayne (5-5); Lake-Lehman (6-4) at Lakeland (7-3); Hanover Area (3-7) at Wyoming Area (10-0).

• District 2-2A semifinals: Carbondale (3-7) at Dunmore (7-3); Susquehanna (6-4) at Riverside (6-4).

• District 2-A championship: Old Forge (8-2) at Lackawanna Trail (9-1).

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com

Reach John Erzar at 570-991-6394 or on Twitter @TLJohnErzar

