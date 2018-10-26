WVC football: Michael Starbuck, Dallas beat Lake-Lehman in The Old Shoe Game

Mannello -

LEHMAN TWP. — The 70th edition of The Old Shoe Game featured something that has rarely happened previously in the series.

Dallas blew out Lake-Lehman, 42-14, to hoist the bronzed trophy as quarterback Mike Starbuck threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to grab the game’s MVP honors for the second straight year on Friday night at Edward Edwards Stadium.

“It feels great. It’s great to win in this environment every year,” said Starbuck, who overcame an interception on the first play of the game to throw for 103 yards on seven completions. “It’s just a fun time to play and always a decent game. So it’s always just a good time for me and the team, and we got it done.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the Mountaineers piled up 35 points in about a 12-minute span in the second and third quarters to put the game out of reach as they tune up for the first round of the District 2 Class 4A tournament, which starts next week.

The first score of the game occurred at the start of the second quarter after Dallas’ Matt Maransky recovered a Lake-Lehman fumble and took it down to the Black Knights 12-yard line. Three plays later, Starbuck, a junior, had his first TD of the game hitting Danny Meuser for a 5-yard score and a 7-0 lead 40 seconds into the second quarter.

“We just had to stay patient with what we do and once we got that first score, everybody seemed to calm down,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said.

The next Black Knights (6-4) possession ended in a three-and-out, while Dallas’ (9-1) next drive ended in a touchdown as Starbuck ran in a quarterback sneak TD.

The following three drives for the Black Knights all ended in turnovers. The Mountaineers took advantage of the takeaways scoring a touchdown off all three. Starbuck hit Maransky for a 27-yard TD strike to go up 21-0 with 3:32 left in the first half. Then he hit tight end Jack Farrell for a 14-yard scoring strike with just 18 seconds left in the first half for a 28-0 advantage.

Lehman got the ball to start the second half, but fumbled it away on the first play. A Lenny Kelly (22 rushes, 118 yards) seven-yard TD run came three plays later as the rout was on for Dallas with a 35-0 lead to start the mercy rule.

“They were big swings,” Mannello said about his team’s takeaways. “That helped gain momentum and switch it back to us. It gives us more possessions. The more possessions you get, the more time you get to figure out what they’re doing. So I think our guys did a nice job up front as the game went on.”

All in all, Dallas secured five takeaways and scored off four of them. The Mountaineers also turned the ball over three times themselves, but the only time that hurt Dallas was with the second team playing late in the fourth quarter setting up Lehman’s second score of the game.

The Black Knights will play next week in the District 2 Class 3A Tournament likely at Western Wayne. Dallas wrapped up the No. 2 seed for the 4A playoffs

Dallas 42, Lake-Lehman 14

Dallas`0`28`7`7`—`42

Lake-Lehman`0’0`7`7`—`14

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

No scoring

Second Quarter

DAL – Meuser 5 pass from Starbuck (Fisher kick) 11:20

DAL – Starbuck 1 run (Fisher kick) 5:47

DAL – Maransky 27 pass from Starbuck (Fisher kick) 3:32

DAL – Farrell 14 pass from Starbuck (Fisher kick) 0:18

Third Quarter

DAL – Kelley 7 run (Fisher kick) 11:07

LL – Eiden 7 pass from Adams (Spencer kick) 4:13

Fourth Quarter

DAL – Wren 3 run (Fisher kick) 11:13

LL – Kennedy 25 pass from Ferguson (Spencer kick) 2:31

Team statistics`DAL`LL

First downs`13`11

Rushes-yards`38-172`29-133

Passing yards`103`121

Total yards`285`254

Passing`7-11-1`9-20-3

Sacks by-yards lost`1-8`0-0

Punts-avg.`1-34.0`3-25.0

Fumbles-lost`4-2`2-2

Penalties-yards`2-25`5-55

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING — DAL, Starbuck 7-11-1-103. LL, Adams 8-17-2-96, Kojadinovich 0-2-1-0, Ferguson 1-1-0-25.

RUSHING — DAL, Kelley 22-118, Motley 1-2, Meuser 2-2, Starbuck 5-13, Wren 1-3, J. DelGaudio 4-32, Ormando 3-3. LL, Kurtz 4-18, Eiden 5-24, Adams 6-10, Kojadinovich 11-49, Zaboski 1-15, Schecterely 1-2, Galasso 1-15.

RECEIVING — DAL, Meuser 2-23, Gashi 1-15, Maransky 1-27, Farrell 2-27, L. DelGaudio 1-11. LL, Kaminski 5-67, Eiden 3-19, Kennedy 1-25.

INTERCEPTIONS — DAL, Motley 2, Meuser. LL, Kaminski.

MISSED FGs — none

Dave Rosengrant For Times Leader

Reach Times Leader sports at 570-829-7143 or on Twitter @TLSports

