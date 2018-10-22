Tunkhannock Little League softball team honored at state capitol building

- Submitted photo

The Pennsylvania Senate and House honored the Little League softball team from Tunkhannock, recognizing players and coaches and family members for their historic run that culminated with a runner-up finish in the World Series championship game in Portland, Oregon. The Dietrich Theatre was packed with fans on Aug. 15 watching the championship game against the squad from Ohio on the big screen. And when the girls returned home, more than 1,000 people lined the streets for a celebration parade. From left, first row, Sen. Lisa Baker, Julie Roote, Ella McNeff, Serenity Kerr, Piper Robinson, Hannah James, Cali Wisnosky, Sydney Huff, and Rep. Karen Boback. Second row, Coach Bill Huff, Erin Van Ness, Elaina Kulsicavage, Alexis Gilroy, Emily Patton, Kaya Hannon, Paige Marabell, Manager Tim Hannon, and Coach Jason Wisnosky.