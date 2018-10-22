Misericordia University football team rallies back to down FDU-Florham

Williams -

DALLAS TWP. — There’s something special about this year’s Misericordia football team. Some might even call it magical.

During the phenomenal run that the team has been on lately — entering Saturday with five straight victories — the Cougars have had four come-from-behind wins, but they never trailed by 13 points.

On Saturday, Misericordia was in a 13-point hole to start the fourth quarter and looked flat. The team didn’t show any signs of getting out of the rut.

Then the magic kicked in, and the Cougars scored 23 fourth-quarter points, including 14 in a 29-second span late in the quarter, thanks to a never-say-die attitude, an onside kick recovery and four timeouts to pull out an improbable 37-33 win over FDU-Florham at Mangelsdorf Field for their sixth straight victory.

“I feel like you work all offseason for opportunities like this and you have to make the most of them,” said Cougars quarterback Brady Williams, who orchestrated three fourth-quarter scoring drives and scored five total TDs in the game. “It’s definitely been fun, very fun. Just to know going into every game that we feel like we have a chance, no matter what’s happening in the game we know we always have each other’s backs.”

Down 27-14 to start the fourth quarter after the Devils (4-3 overall, 2-3 MAC) outscored the Cougars (6-1, 5-0) 21-0 in the third largely in part to special team’s miscues, Williams started the stanza with a 1-yard TD run capping a 12-play, 75-yard drive to get Misericordia within 27-21 as the offense started to wake up.

After FDU’s next score put the team ahead 33-23, the Cougars got some momentum. The Devils went for a two-point conversion, but the pass was intercepted by Damian Diaz and returned the length of the field for two points the other way to trim the FDU lead to 33-23.

When the Cougars got the ball back, the offense sputtered again and was forced to punt the ball back to FDU with less than 6 minutes remaining.

The game could have been over at that point, but coach Mark Ross remained confident, and he started feeling that his team was remaining confident.

“I’ve heard guys talking, ‘hey we’ve been here before,’ so they don’t get rattled,” Ross said. “They believed that we could find a way to make a play.”

It helped that on FDU’s next drive, Ross actually called four timeouts to stop the clock, but one of them was credited to the Devils, and the Cougars got the ball back with 4:33 to go.

It took more than 3 minutes for Williams to lead the team to a touchdown when he found Isiah Williams for an 11-yard strike to pull within 33-30.

Misericordia still needed to recover an onside kick, which it did when Donovan Berger hit a perfect kick and Nick Yeager came down with the recovery.

Three completions later, Williams found Sam Gillison in the end zone for the go-ahead score from 22 yards out to cap the improbable comeback.

“I don’t know where they get it (resiliency) from, but I think one of the keys to the whole thing is the investment in the offseason and over the summer and trying to develop better relationships with each other, players with players and players with coaches,” Ross said. “They have great confidence right now and believe in themselves.”

Notes: The Cougars remain tied atop the MAC standings with Delaware Valley as the Aggies defeated Lebanon Valley, 52-7 on Saturday. … Misericordia entered this season with five total victories in six seasons; the team has now surpassed that win total in a six-week span.

Misericordia 37, FDU-Florham 33

FDU-Florham`0`6`21`6`—`33

Misericordia`0’14`0`23`—`37

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

No scoring

Second Quarter

MIS – I. Williams 6 pass from B. Williams (Dinnocenti kick) 11:55

FDU – Green 3 run (kick blocked) 3:16

MIS – Gillison 15 pass from B. Williams (Dinnocenti kick) :31

Third Quarter

FDU – Panzarino 34 pass from Green (Maciejewski kick) 11:07

FDU – Rainey 90 punt return (Maciejewski kick) 7:42

FDU – Sangillo punt block recovery in end zone (Maciejewski kick) 1:52

Fourth Quarter

MIS – B. Williams 1 run (Dinnocenti kick) 12:06

FDU – Panzarino 25 pass from Green (pass failed) 8:40

MIS – Diaz 2 point conversion interception return 8:40

MIS – I. Williams 12 pass from B. Williams (Dinnocenti kick) 1:01

MIS – Gillison 22 pass from B. Williams (Dinnocenti kick) :32

Team statistics`FDU`MIS

First downs`15`22

Rushes-yards`25-70`40-114

Passing yards`242`277

Total yards`312`391

Passing`26-33-0`24-42-1

Sacks by-yards lost`4-26`1-1

Punts-avg.`6-37.2`7-33.0

Fumbles-lost`1-1`2-0

Penalties-yards`3-25`5-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

PASSING — FDU, Green 25-32-0-239, Rainey 1-1-0-3. MIS, B. Williams 24-42-1-277.

RUSHING — FDU, Blackman 12-46, Iannone 4-15, Green 5-10, Rainey 1-5, Blakely 2-3, TEAM 1-(minus-9). MIS, Vleck 10-36, Dallas 4-36, Cromwell 5-31, B. Williams 20-11, I. Williams 1-0.

RECEIVING — FDU, Panzarino 17-190, Blackman 4-33, Camillo 3-13, DiMattina 1-4, Riney 0-3, Iannone 1-(minus-1). MIS, I. Williams 9-102, Gillison 7-84, Dieter 2-41, Kelly 2-29, Vleck 2-17, Solomon 1-6, Sharpe 1-(minus-2).

INTERCEPTIONS — FDU, Carter 1-0.

MISSED FGs — none

Williams

By Dave Rosengrant For mydallaspost.com

Reach the Dallas Post newsroom at 570-991-6405 or by email at news@mydallaspost.com.

