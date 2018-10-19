Dallas uses turnovers to defeat Berwick

Fred Adams | for Times Leader Dallas running back Lenny Kelley runs for 47 yards on the first play from scrimmage against Berwick on Friday at Crispin Field. - Fred Adams | for Times Leader Berwick running back Owen Shoemaker gets tackled by Dallas’ Dylan Schuster and Lenny Kelley after a gain in the first quarter Friday night. - Fred Adams | for Times Leader Dallas defensive back Matt Maransky returns a interception 29 yards in the second quarter Friday night. - Fred Adams | for Times Leader Dallas quarterback Michael Starbuck is swarmed by Berwick defense Friday night. - - Fred Adams | for Times Leader Berwick quarterback Ryan Laubach tries to escape the grasp of Dallas defensive lineman Taylor Bolesta on Friday night. - -

BERWICK — Dallas defensive lineman Josh Balara didn’t see the fumble he caused, but he saw the one a split second later.

Tossing his 280 pounds on top of the loose football with 53 seconds left, Balara ended Berwick’s last hopes as Dallas left Crispin Field with a 13-10 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 4A game. Friday night.

Dallas improved to 8-1, while Berwick fell to 7-2. The Mountaineers moved to second place in the District 2 Class 4A standings. Berwick fell from second to third with one week left to determine the eight-team field.

“I knew they were going to pass it and I was just going for it,” Balara said. “I wanted it. I think it was a really effort play.”

Balara knocked the ball out of the hand of Berwick quarterback Ryan Laubach as he pursued him to the left side. He didn’t see the fumble because it took a clean hop right back to Labauch, who began running with it. Laubach, though, only made a few step before defensive back Jake Esposito drilled him to cause a second fumble. Balara jumped on the ball.

“It’s players,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “You coach them, you point them in the right direction, but they make the plays. They made plays all night long.”

Berwick got one final play with 1.1 seconds left after a Dallas punt to the Mountaineers 40-yard line. But a short pass and lateral netted just 15 yards.

“In our two games with Valley View and Dallas, one game there were penalty issues and the other turnover issues,” Berwick coach Frank Sheptock said. “That’s something we have to work on.”

The fumble was Berwick’s third of the second half and fourth turnover overall.

With the score tied 10-10, the Dawgs drove to the Dallas 9-yard line early in the fourth quarter only to have Dallas defensive lineman Ryan Anderson recover a fumble.

The next turnover led to Dallas’ go-ahead score. Berwick mishandled a punt and Dallas’ Dylan Schuster emerged from the pile with the ball at the Berwick 14. After three running plays, kicker Ryan Fisher booted a 26-yard field goal for a 13-10 lead with 3:54 remaining.

Berwick struck first on a 32-yard field goal by Jarret Groshek at 1:06 of the first quarter. A 30-yard run by Owen Shoemaker and a 12-yard run by Laubach — both 0n third-down plays — kept the 11-play drive going.

Dallas answered back just before halftime as Fisher kicked a 24-yard field goal at 0:59. Running back Lenny Kelley, who rushed 29 times for 156 yards, kept the possession going with a 21-yard run on a third-and-12 play.

The Dawgs responded after receiving the second-half kickoff and getting a return of 47 yards from Aiden Mason. Laubach capped the 10-play, 46-yard drive with a 4-yard TD run.

Dallas tied the score 10-10 on its first possession of the third quarter. After a heavy dose of Kelley, quarterback Michael Starbuck completed a 16-yard passes to Matt Maransky on a third-and-7 to put the ball at the Berwick 14. A couple of running plays netted minus-4 yards before fullback Danny Meuser blasted up the middle for an 18-yard touchdown.

Dallas 13, Berwick 10

Dallas`0`3`7`3 — 13

Berwick`3`0`7`0 — 10

First quarter

BER — Jarret Groshek 32 FG, 1:06

Second quarter

DAL — Ryan Fisher 24 FG, 0:59

Third quarter

BER — Ryan Laubach 4 run (Groshek kick), 7:32

DAL — Danny Meuser 18 run (Fisher kick), 2:00

Fourth quarter

DAL — Fisher 26 FG, 3:54

Team statistics`DAL`BER

First downs`10`15

Rushes-yards`40-180`44-202

Passing yards`23`64

Total yards`203`266

Passing`2-9-0`6-9-1

Sacked-yards lost`3-19`0-0

Punts-avg.`5-41`2-33.5

Fumbles-lost`0-0`6-3

Penalties-yards`3-15`4-26

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Dallas, Lenny Kelley 29-156, Michael Starbuck 7-0, Meuser 3-24, Matt Maransky 1-0. Berwick, Owen Shoemaker 17-71, Laubach 17-97, Teagan Wilk 7-20, Blake Maurer 3-16, team 1-(minus-1).

PASSING — Dallas, Starbuck 2-9-0-23. Berwick, Laubach 6-9-1-64.

RECEIVING — Dallas, Luke DelGaudio 2-23. Berwick, Wilk 2-23, Will Decker 1-8, Maurer 2-23, Justin Robins 1-10.

INTERCEPTIONS — Dallas, Maransky 1-29.

MISSED FGs — none.

