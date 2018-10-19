THROOP — The defense gave a strained Tunkhannock offense all of the help that it could muster. More than it could have asked for: Four turnovers and blocked punt led to four Tigers touchdowns.

Finally, Tunkhannock was able to capitalize on someone else’s misfortunes.

Tunkhannock pitched its second shutout victory of the season in a 34-0 rout of Mid Valley Friday in a non-conference game. The Tigers scored 27 unanswered points in the second half to break open the game.

“Our defense stepped up for the offense,” Tunkhannock coach Mike Marabell said. “And things worked out from there.”

The Tigers’ defense’s defining moment came in the last minute of the first half. Trailing 7-0, Mid Valley marched downfield into the red zone – almost certain to head to halftime with a tie score thanks to a newfound passing attack. Tunkhannock held the Spartans twice on the 2-yard line as the clock expired for halftime.

The Tigers’ Garrett Hopkins had an all-around game.

He caught five passes for 71 yards, including a pair of touchdown catches from quarterback Jack Chilson. In the third quarter, Hopkins chased down Mid Valley running back Colin Hazelton for a touchdown-saving shoestring tackle with open field in front of him. On the very next play, Hopkins caught an interception in Spartans’ territory.

“Garrett Hopkins – he does that week in and week out,” Marabell said. “He is an amazing kid. That’s why the colleges are sniffing around to play next year.”

The Tigers also had a solid defensive outing from Alex Dailey, who was no match for the Mid Valley offensive line.

“Alex Dailey had a great game,” Marabell said. “He has been struggling a little bit this year. He came out and played lights-out football.”

Jaden Kozlowski caused and recovered a fumble on the Spartans’ opening drive. The turnover at midfield sparked the only points of the first half. Chilson went on a quarterback sneak for 29 yards to set up Matt Ramey’s 1-yard touchdown with 5:51 left in the first quarter.

Ramey added a second touchdown late in the third quarter to amp the Tigers’ lead to 20-0. He finished with 58 yards rushing.

Michael Sickler capped off the Tigers’ scoring with 2 yard run after the Tunkhannock special teams unit blocked a punt at the goal line.

Tunkhannock 34, Mid Valley 0

Tunkhannock`7`0`13`14`—`34

Mid Valley`0`0`0`0`—`0

First quarter

T — Matt Ramey 1 run (Zach Ross kick), 5:51

Second quarter

No scoring

Third quarter

T — Garrett Hopkins 39 pass from Jack Chilson (Ross kick), 10:02

T — Ramey 3 run (kick blocked), 8:52

Fourth quarter

T — Hopkins 9 pass from Chilson (Ross kick), 6:29

T — Michael Sickler 2 run (Ross kick), 3:35

Team statistics`T`M

First downs`18`9

Rushes-yards`40-235`38-119

Passing yards`71`41

Total yards`306`160

Passing`5-8-1`3-8-2

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`3-21

Punts-avg.`2-35.5`2-21

Fumbles-lost`1-0`4-2

Penalties-yards`3-27`5-23

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — TUN, Gavin D’Amato 10-46, Chilson 4-52, Ramey 11-58, Zach Rogers 1-0, Hopkins 4-40, Brian Christ 4-7, Sickler 2-8, Connor Elgin 2-12, Troy Simmons 1-12, TEAM 1-0. MV, Jeremiah Wolo 9-13, Colin Hazelton 18-109, Devin Ayala 4-12, Cameron Riccardo 3-(minus-9), Joe Chylak 3-1, Patrick Ferke 1-(minus-7).

PASSING — TUN, Chilson 5-8-1-71. MV, CaRiccardo 3-5-1-41, Ferke 0-1-1-0, TEAM 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING — TUN, Hopkins 5-71. MV, Zach Rebar 2-37, Hazelton 1-4.

INTERCEPTIONS — TUN, Hopkins 1-4, TSimmons 1-0. MV, Ferke 1-0.

