WVC football: Lackawanna Trail uses strong running game to hold off Lake-Lehman

CLINTON TWP. — Lackawanna Trail used its strong running game to dominate the time of possession and hold off Lake-Lehman, 17-7, in a LFC/WVC crossover game Friday night.

Three different ball carriers finished with at least 50 yards rushing and a number of double handoffs kept the Black Knights’ defense off balance.

“Their Wing-T offense is about ball possession and they were grinding the clock,” Lake-Lehman head coach Jerry Gilsky said. “They spread the ball around and it was very hard to key on one guy. I’ve seen this offense for years, and we knew what they’re doing, it was just their kids doing their reads.

“They were magicians.”

After a scoreless first quarter, the Lions’ offense started to click early in the second.

Cody Moyle, who gained 75 yards on 17 carries, broke off a 24-yard run to ignite Trail’s attack. Fullback Ray Melnikoff picked up 16 of his 77 yards on the next play and Moyle capped the 11-play, 70-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run with 3:55 remaining in the second quarter.

“I think anytime anybody has a big gain or a big hit, it really sparks the guys on the team,” Lackawanna Trail quarterback Nate Rolka said. “That really motivated us.”

Lake-Lehman answered right back when quarterback Ethan Adams dashed 68 yards down the sideline and then scored on a 3-yard run, three plays later. Justin Timonte added the extra point to tie the game, 7-7, with 1:39 left in the first half.

A fake punt set up Lackawanna Trail’s next touchdown. Rolka picked up seven yards when the Lions faced a fourth-and-3 from their own 39-yard line with 4:28 left in the third quarter.

“A bunch of us in the huddle kind of figured it was coming,” Rolka said. “I knew I had to get to the sticks and the line a great job. I think it really changed the complexion of the game.”

Jeffrey Resto scored on a 12-yard run later in the drive to put the Lions back ahead with 30 seconds left in the third quarter.

Rolka injured his ankle when he was hit late after converting the extra point, but he still managed to connect on a 29-yard field goal to put the Lions up 10 with 2:51 left to play.

Outside of Adams 68-yard run, the Black Knights managed just 56 yards rushing on their other 21 rushing attempts.

“I thought their (defensive) ends played a hell of a game,” Gilsky said. “They didn’t do anything we didn’t expect, but they handled us up front. Their pursuit angles were excellent and we couldn’t get to the perimeter. They really crowded to the ball well.”

Lackawanna Trail 17, Lake-Lehman 7

Lake-Lehman`0`7`0`0 — 7

Lackawanna Trail`0`7`7`3 — 17

First quarter

No scoring

Second quarter

LT — Cody Moyle 3 run (Nate Rolka kick), 3:55

LL — Ethan Adams 3 run (Justin Timonte kick), 1:39

Third quarter

LT — Jeffrey Resto 12 run (Rolka kick), :30

Fourth quarter

LT — Rolka 29 FG, 2:46

Team statistics`LL`LT

First downs`4`17

Rushes-yards`22-124`49-225

Passing yards`16`25

Total yards`140`250

Passing`2-9-0`4-7-1

Sacked-yards lost`0-0`2-10

Punts-avg.`5-29.8`2-31

Fumbles-lost`0-0`1-0

Penalties-yards`4-40`0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — LL, Ethan Adams 6-77, Zack Kojadinovich 10-35, Matt Kurtz 5-14, Ryan Eiden 1-(-2). LT, Ray Melnikoff 14-77, Cody Moyle 17-75, Jeffrey Resto 8-56, Nate Rolka 7-14, Team 2-5, Jordan Edwards 1-(-2).

PASSING — LL, Adams 2-9-0-16. LT, Rolka 4-7-1-25.

RECEIVING — LL, Casey Kaminski 2-16. LT, Resto 1-17, Nico Berrios 1-6, Melnikoff 1-3, Cost 1-(-1).

INTERCEPTIONS — LL, Danny Kutz 1-0. LT, None

MISSED FGs — None

By Robert Tomkavage rtomkavage@timesleader.com

Reach Robert Tomkavage at 570-704-3941 or on Twitter @rtomkavage.

