WVC Football Week 9 preview: Plenty of the line in Dallas vs. Berwick

Running back Owen Shoemaker, right, and the Berwick Bulldogs face Dallas on Friday for a shot to grab hold of the second seed for the upcoming District 2 Class 4A playoffs

It’s a battle for first place.

And for second place as well.

Dallas (7-1) heads to Berwick (7-1) for a 7 p.m. game Friday night and the ramifications are twofold.

First, there’s the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 4A championship. It’s been a two-horse race throughout the season between Berwick and Dallas, the only teams in the division with winning records.

Secondly, there’s the District 2 Class 4A playoff picture. Berwick is in second and Dallas is in third. The winner likely will get the second seed and is still mathematically — although unrealistically — alive to catch top-seeded Valley View (8-0). It would take a catastrophic collapse by Valley View for the latter to happen.

Based on Dallas’ game last Friday, it’s pretty safe to say Berwick vs. Dallas is for the D2-4A second seed. Dallas trailed Valley View 6-0 at the half, but the Cougars completely dominated the final two quarters for a 33-0 win. Dallas had 136 yards at halftime and finished with 132. Valley View toasted Dallas’ defense for 469 yards.

“We have no choice. You have to have a short memory in football when it’s good and bad,” Dallas coach Rich Mannello said. “It’s been pretty good and now we’re going to find out what we’re all about. … The intensity level has to go up and we have to get on that bus and go down to Berwick.

“We have a heck of a season in front of us, but we have to learn from this.”

So did Berwick three weeks ago. Valley View took the long ride to Crispin Field and for the second time in two tries defeated the Dawgs on their home turf. Berwick was held to a season-low 208 yards of offense and surrendered a season-high 328 yards in the 35-7 loss.

“Number one, I thought we learned when you’re playing in a big game you got to take care of a lot of the little things,” Berwick coach Frank Sheptock said. “Things you can control. We turned the ball over, we made some mental errors and had some penalties. Those types of things.

“I think playing in that type of atmosphere and in a big game, you have to calm it down, be yourself. No need to do anything special, just play you’re game. We learned that.”

A week later, Berwick struggled in the first half against Hazleton Area, falling behind 14-0 at halftime. The Dawgs rallied for a 28-14 win and followed up with a 61-13 rout of Crestwood.

A noticeable difference in the Berwick offense the past two weeks is the run-pass balance. The Dawgs ran the ball 74 percent of the time in the first six games. That number the past two has increased to 86 percent. Running back Owen Shoemaker, who went over 1,000 yards rushing last Friday, is carrying the ball a little less. But others — like Blake Maurer, Aiden Mason, Teagan Wilk and new starting quarterback Ryan Laubach — are getting a few more touches.

Dallas had only six days to straighten out last Friday’s problems. Better line play on both sides of the ball is for the utmost importance. Running back Lenny Kelley went over 1,000 yards, but was held to 60 yards on 12 carries and saw his streak of six consecutive 100-yard games snapped. Quarterback Michael Starbuck, a 1,000-yard passer, was sacked three times, threw for only 86 yards and tossed his first interception since Week 2.

The teams conclude their regular seasons next Friday. Berwick is at Coughlin (0-8), while Dallas travels to rival Lake-Lehman (6-2) for the annual Old Shoe Game.

Valley View hosts Scranton (1-7) tonight and finishes up with a road game at North Pocono (5-3).

Eastern Conference update

Yes, the Eastern Conference is still holding playoffs. It will have four championship games the weekend of Nov. 2-3.

Two WVC teams are in position to get Eastern Conference bids — Wyoming Valley West (5A/6A) and Northwest (2A/A) — because they aren’t currently in position to make the district playoffs. Nanticoke Area is also in line for an Eastern Conference spot because it elected not to participate in the District 2 Class 4A playoffs.

By John Erzar jerzar@timesleader.com

TIMES LEADER DISTRICT 2 TOP 10 RANKINGS District 4’s Williamsport is included in the rankings since it plays in the Wyoming Valley Conference and qualifies for the district playoffs through District 2. Last week’s ranking in parentheses. 1. (1) Valley View (8-0)`Has wins over Berwick, Dallas and Scranton Prep 2. (4) Scranton Prep (7-1)`Tougher schedule gives Prep second spot in rankings 3. (3) Wyoming Area (8-0)`Should run the table, but end up with D2-3A second seed 4. (2) Dallas (7-1)`Dominated in second half in 33-0 loss to Valley View 5. (5) Berwick (7-1)`Game with Dallas could decide WVC Division 4A title 6. (7) Lackawanna Trail (7-1)`Finishes home schedule Friday with Lake-Lehman 7. (8) Lakeland (6-2)`Defense pitched third shutout of the season last Friday 8. (10) Lake-Lehman (6-2)`Has D2-3A playoff spot, but fighting for home game 9. (NR) Dunmore (6-2)`Four-time D2-2A champion has rebounded after 2-2 start 10. (NR) Old Forge (6-2)`Handed Lackawanna Trail its only loss of the season Dropped out: Western Wayne (5-3), Williamsport (5-3) Given Consideration: Delaware Valley (5-3); Meyers (5-3); North Pocono (5-3); Wallenpaupack (5-3); West Scranton (5-3); Western Wayne (5-3); Williamsport (5-3)

Reach John Erzar at 570-991-6394 or on Twitter @TLJohnErzar

