WVC football: Lake-Lehman thunders past GAR

Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader GAR’s Deshaun Stone, right, returns a punt as Lake-Lehman’s David Horgerbe goes for the tackle at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Lake-Lehman running back Matt Kurtz, center, runs through a hole in the GAR defense at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader GAR quarterback Kam Taylor scrambles out of the pocket against Lake-Lehman at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader GAR’s Tyrone Qualls, center, gets spun around at the line of scrimmage by the Lake-Lehman defense at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. - - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Lake-Lehman quarterback Ethan Adams, left, runs a keeper up the middle for a first down as GAR’s Kam Taylor moves in for the tackle at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. - -

The visiting Lake-Lehman Black Knights scored early and often to capture a late-season 50-22 victory over the GAR Grenadiers on a chilly Friday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium.

GAR had no answer on defense to slow down key Lake-Lehman offensive contributors such as senior fullback Matt Kurtz, sophomore tailback Ryan Eiden, junior running back Zack Kojadinovich and southpaw sophomore quarterback Ethan Adams, who combined for six of their squad’s seven touchdowns on the evening.

Lake-Lehman jumped out to a huge 26-0 lead heading into halftime, as Adams started off the scoring barrage with a 2-yard quarterback sneak to give his school an early 7-0 lead just five minutes into the ball game.

Adams would heavily factor into the Black Knights next score when he sprinted out on a 31-yard scramble that would set up a 1-yard goal-line touchdown run by Kurtz, who barreled over any would-be tacklers to give Lehman a 13-0 advantage.

The next two touchdowns would be big hook-ups through the air from Adams and Eiden. The first connection was an 18-yard shovel pass that Eiden would take to the house to up the lead to 19-0. The second connection was an awe-inspiring 20-yard diving catch in the end zone with just 6.2 seconds left in the first half to give the Knights the 26-0 advantage they would enjoy at the break.

In the second half, GAR would show some resiliency and put up a solid 22 points on some big plays both offensively and defensively. GAR would finally get on the scoreboard with 6:53 left in the third quarter, when junior Malikai Williams would rip the ball right out of Eiden’s hands and return the fumble for an 80-yard touchdown to cut the deficit to 26-8.

After Kurtz would take back the momentum on a 24-yard touchdown run to up the lead to 33-8 just three minutes later, GAR would bounce right back. Sophomore quarterback Kam Taylor connected through the air on an impressive 35-yard touchdown pass to Rodsheen Ayer to cut the deficit to 33-16.

Unfortunately for the Grenadiers, on the very next play the Black Knights seized control of the game once again, as junior wideout Casey Kaminski sprinted for an 80-yard kickoff return to balloon the lead up to 40-16 with just 1:52 left in the third.

In the fourth, GAR would have one more big play. After giving up a 5-yard touchdown run by Kurtz just a couple of minutes into the quarter to trail 47-16 in the contest, Taylor would hook up with junior tight end Mike Smeraglio on a wide open 50-yard scoring bomb through the air to make it 50-22 with only 1:17 left in regulation.

On the night, Lake-Lehman was led by Kurtz’s three touchdowns on the ground to go along with 69 yards on just nine carries. Kojadinovich ran for 90 yards on 13 rushes, Eiden caught two touchdown passes to go along with a team high six receptions for 67 yards and Adams ran for a game high 91 yards on only nine carries and ran in a touchdown.

Adams completed 10 passes on the night, throwing two touchdowns and totaling 126 yards through the air with one interception.

Now Jerry Gilsky’s 6-2 Lake-Lehman squad will look to win its third game in a row when they travel next Friday night to play at Lackawanna Trail before wrapping up the regular season against fierce rival Dallas.

Meanwhile, 1-7 GAR will look to snap a six-game losing streak when hosting Nanticoke next Saturday night at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium before wrapping up their season with rival Meyers in the final meeting between the city schools.

GAR’s Deshaun Stone, right, returns a punt as Lake-Lehman’s David Horgerbe goes for the tackle at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL101318GAR-LehmanFB_2.jpg GAR’s Deshaun Stone, right, returns a punt as Lake-Lehman’s David Horgerbe goes for the tackle at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Lake-Lehman running back Matt Kurtz, center, runs through a hole in the GAR defense at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL101318GAR-LehmanFB_3.jpg Lake-Lehman running back Matt Kurtz, center, runs through a hole in the GAR defense at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader GAR quarterback Kam Taylor scrambles out of the pocket against Lake-Lehman at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL101318GAR-LehmanFB_5.jpg GAR quarterback Kam Taylor scrambles out of the pocket against Lake-Lehman at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader GAR’s Tyrone Qualls, center, gets spun around at the line of scrimmage by the Lake-Lehman defense at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL101318GAR-LehmanFB_4.jpg GAR’s Tyrone Qualls, center, gets spun around at the line of scrimmage by the Lake-Lehman defense at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Lake-Lehman quarterback Ethan Adams, left, runs a keeper up the middle for a first down as GAR’s Kam Taylor moves in for the tackle at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_TTL101318GAR-LehmanFB_1.jpg Lake-Lehman quarterback Ethan Adams, left, runs a keeper up the middle for a first down as GAR’s Kam Taylor moves in for the tackle at Wilkes-Barre Memorial Stadium on Friday night. Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader

By Ross Turetsky For Times Leader

Reach Times Leader sports at 570-829-7143 or on Twitter @TLSports

Reach Times Leader sports at 570-829-7143 or on Twitter @TLSports