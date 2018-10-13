WVC football: Valley View rolls past Dallas in battle of unbeatens

Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Dallas’ Matt Maransky tries to avoid a tackle attempt by Valley View’s Zack Kovalchik on Friday night. - Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Dallas’ Lenny Kelley (42) runs for a gain against Valley View on Friday night. The Cougars held Kelley, the WVC Division 4A leading rusher, to 60 yards. - Sean McKeag | For Times Leader Valley View linebacker Traon Jones tackles Dallas quarterback Michael Starbuck as he throws a pass Friday night. -

DALLAS TWP. — Valley View certainly knows how to ruin a showdown. The unbeaten Cougars did it two weeks ago at Berwick and again Friday night at Dallas.

Valley View scored two touchdowns 21 seconds apart in the third quarter as the Cougars turned a close game into a 33-0 rout of Dallas in a battle of unbeaten District 2 Class 4A teams.

“We play well against adversity,” said Valley View running back Mason Kordish, who gouged Dallas’ defense for 201 yards and the game’s final two TDs on the ground. “All these adversities, we responded well to them like we have been all season.”

Valley View (8-0) faced a big crowd at Berwick in Week 6, coming home with a 35-7 win. The stadium was packed again Friday night, but again it didn’t matter — at least not in the second half, as the Cougars sent many Dallas fans to the parking lot prematurely.

Valley View led 6-0 at halftime on a 36-yard TD pass from Janaasah Boone to Jaden Duplessis. The duo hooked up again, this time for a 16-yard score to end a nine-play, 68-yard drive to start the third quarter.

Dallas hadn’t turned over the ball in three games, but its first turnover Friday was costly. One play after the ensuing kickoff, Valley View defensive back Zack Kovalchik intercepted a pass and returned it 24 yards for a touchdown. The extra point gave Valley View a 19-0 lead at 7:06 of the third.

Dallas never recovered. The Mountaineers failed to get a first down the entire second half. They had 136 yards of offense at halftime and finished with a season-low 132.

“Give credit to them. They kicked out butts,” said Dallas coach Rich Mannello, whose team fell to 7-1. “That’s a good football team. Getting that touchdown there would have helped us going into halftime, but we didn’t get it and we have to handle it. I don’t like the way we finished this game.”

Mannello was referring to Dallas’ last possession of the first half. The Mountaineers moved the ball from their 20-yard line to the Valley View 3 thanks in part to a 28-yard reception by Danny Meuser and runs of 25 and 15 yards by Lenny Kelley.

But from the Valley View 3, the Mountaineers went backward and ended up at the 8-yard line on fourth down. Disaster struck on a 25-yard field goal attempt as a low snap eluded holder Matt Maransky. Kicker Ryan Fisher then kicked the ball, which bounced through the lines and Valley View recovered it at the 3.

Kelley came into the game as the Wyoming Valley Conference’s second-leading rusher with 993 yards. He finished with 60 on 12 carries, snapping his streak of six consecutive 100-yard games.

Kordish added TD runs of 3 and 8 yards to close out the scoring. He went over 1,000 for the season with his 201-yard performance against a defense that hadn’t allowed more than 140 yards rushing in a game.

“He’s just so tough,” Valley View coach George Howanitz said. “You can’t tackle him. He’s always sideways, he’s shifty, when he needs to break away he’s got good enough speed to do that.”

Things don’t get easier for Dallas as it heads to Berwick next Friday. The Mountaineers, who like Valley View will play in the D2-4A playoffs, finish their regular season at rival Lake-Lehman.

Valley View 33, Dallas 0

Valley View`0`6`20`7 — 33

Dallas`0`0`0`0 — 0

Second quarter

VV — Jaden Duplessis 37 pass from Janaasah Boone (kick blocked), 8:29

Third quarter

VV — Duplessis 16 pass from Boone (run failed), 7:27

VV — Zack Kovalchik 24 interception return (Cam Ceccotti kick), 7:06

VV — Mason Kordish 3 run (Ceccotti kick), 1:40

Fourth quarter

VV — Kordish 8 run (Ceccotti kick), 11:24

Team statistics`VV`DAL

First downs`21`6

Rushes-yards`44-344`27-46

Passing yards`125`86

Total yards`469`132

Passing`9-13-0`6-13-1

Sacked-yards lost`1-5`3-19

Punts-avg.`1-38`7-34.6

Fumbles-lost`1-1`2-2

Penalties-yards`16-127`8-79

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — Valley View, Kordish 23-201, Boone 9-64, Kovalchik 1-18, Alex Savkov 1-7, Traon Jones 1-0, Zach Manchak 5-41, TJ Noto 1-6, Jordan Conserette 2-8, team 1-(minus-1). Dallas, Lenny Kelley 12-60, Michael Starbuck 6-(minus-14), Matt Maransky 2-(minus-5), Danny Meuser 1-0, Jake DelGaudio 2-1, Jackson Wydra 2-3, Jared Adamski 2-1

PASSING — Valley View, Boone 9-11-0-125, team 0-2-0-0. Dallas Starbuck 6-13-1-86.

RECEIVING — Valley View, Savkov 2-9, Dylan Howanitz 1-5, Duplessis 4-69, Kordish 2-42. Dallas, Jack Farrell 1-19, Maransky 1-18, Luke DelGaudio 1-14, Meuser 2-33, Kelley 1-2.

INTERCEPTIONS — Valley View, Kovalchik 1-24.

MISSED FGs — Valley View, 44WL.

Reach John Erzar at 570-991-6394 or on Twitter @TLJohnErzar

