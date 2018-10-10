Dallas golfers advance to state tourney

Logan Paczewski was the only golfer to shoot par, firing a 72 for Dallas as it defeated East Juniata 309-360 in the District 2/4 Class 3A subregional golf playoffs Wednesday at Elmhurst Country Club.

In the D2/4 Class 2A subregional, Scranton Prep defeated Wellsboro 318-329.

Dallas and Prep advance to the PIAA state championship on Oct. 24 at the par-71 Heritage Hills Golf Resort in York.

Paczewski was 2-over through the first nine holes, but then rallied with a 2-under on the back nine. Ethan Zawatski was second for Dallas, shooting 1-under on the final nine holes to total 77. Cooper Kelley had a 79 and Brett Ostrowski and Matthew Dolan tied for the final spot as each recorded an 81.

Colby Breeding and Will Orwig paced East Juniata as each carded a 84. Tanner Barth (88) and Max Lauver (104) also figured in the scoring.

Prep received a pair of 6-overs from Matt Tressler and Andrew Marriotti to claim the other match. MJ Stivala (80) and Collin Ennis (82) also helped the Cavaliers to the win.

Brandyn Tuttle paced Wellsboro with a 79. Benjamin Barnett added an 80. Ty Morral finished with an 84 and Brock Hamblin added a 86.

Prep will be making its third consecutie appearance in the PIAA 2A state tournament. The Cavaliers finished second in 2016 and 2017.

Dallas will be at the team championships for the first time since it started in 2006.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_sport-golf.jpg

Times Leader

Reach Times Leader sports at 570-829-7143 or on Twitter @TLSports

Reach Times Leader sports at 570-829-7143 or on Twitter @TLSports