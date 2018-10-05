WVC football: Lake-Lehman routs Holy Redeemer, 48-0

LEHMAN TWP. — It took longer for the winner to be announced for Lake-Lehman’s homecoming queen than it took for its football team to get points on the board.

The Black Knights were able to showcase their depth by dominating Holy Redeemer from start to finish in a 48-0 rout on Friday night.

“We really worked on our rotations with guys to get them more minutes,” Lake-Lehman coach Jerry Gilsky. “It’s important with the postseason coming up, that you have to rely on your depth. Our guys did an excellent job from sophomore to senior, especially on a homecoming game.”

Just minutes into the first quarter, quarterback Ethan Adams, found junior wide receiver, Casey Kaminski streaking to the end zone for a 20-yard score to get the Black Knights on the board first.

Lehman’s momentum carried over to its first defensive series.

Redeemer freshman quarterback Justice Shoats rolled out of the pocket to his right while under duress from the the Black Knights defensive line, he coughed up the ball, allowing Lehman’s Elmer Souder to pick it up and score from 15 yards out to put his team up by two scores.

“These games are tough, you try to remind your kids about the fundamentals after a loss last week,” Gilsky said. “We had a well-balanced offense attack, with the run — pass game.”

Lehman finished the first quarter with a 21-0 lead after Adams found Kaminski again, for a 16-yard hook-up. Kaminski led his team with two touchdown receptions for 56 yards.

Zack Kojadinovich only needed 12 seconds to break into the end zone on an 8-yard score. The Black Knights would soon add two more scores in the quarter to head into halftime with a 42-0 lead.

Kojadinovich rushed for 59 yards on three carries with a score to pace the Black Knights. Scott Robbins chipped in with 54 rushing yards of his own.

Under PIAA rules, a running clock was started in the second half because Lake-Lehman was up by more than 35 points. Both teams agreed to play eight minute quarters in the second half.

The Royals nearly controlled possession of the ball for the entirety of the third quarter. Their lone defensive highlight came with 2:50 to play when a Royals player in the secondary picked off backup quarterback Marshall Woodrosky.

“Our backups got a lot more time out there then our starters tonight,” Gilsky added. “These are real teachable moments. You work on your future and get some work in before the post-season so we can possibly run some new defensive schemes and run out some new rotations.”

Royals freshman running back Christian Leon led the team with 30 yards on 12 carries.

Ethan Stolz had three catches for 24 yards for Holy Redeemer.

Lake-Lehman 48, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`21`21`0`6 — 48

First quarter

LL — Casey Kaminski 20 pass from Ethan Adams (Justin Timonte kick) 9:03

LL — Elmer Sauder 15 fumble recovery (Timone kick) 7:23

LL — Kaminski 16 pass from Adams (Timone kick) 3:57

Second quarter

LL — Zack Kojadinovich 8 run (Timone kick) 11:48

LL — Tyler Billotti 3 catch from Adams (Timone kick) 10:44

LL — Nick Zaboski 23 run (Timone kick) 1:14

Third quarter

No scoring.

Fourth quarter

LL — Marshall Woodrosky 8 run (Chloe Osborne missed kick) 2:25

Team statistics`HR`LL

First downs`5`15

Rushes-yards`20-64`22-246

Passing yards`32`125

Total yards`96`371

Passing`6-11-1`5-11-1

Sacked-yards lost`3-14`0-0

Punts-avg.`5-26.6

Fumbles-lost`2-1`

Penalties-yards`0-0`1-10

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — HR, Leon 12-30, Shoats 6-16, Bilski 1-16, Shay 1-2. LL, Kojaadinovich 3-59, Robbins 5-54, Kutz 1-47, Kurtz 3-35, Zaboski 4-28, Galasso 2-13, Woodrosky 1-8, Kaminski 1-8, Eiden 1-5, Cummings 1-4.

PASSING — HR, Shoats 6-11-1-32. LL, Adams 4-7-1-125, Woodrosky 1-3-1-11.

RECEIVING — HR, Stoltz 3-20, Hajkowski 2-8, Williams 1-4. LM, Kaminski 2-36, Kurtz 1-45, Kajadinovih 1-20, Eiden 1-21, Billoti 1-3.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_football-03.jpg

By Dan Stokes dstokes@timesleader.com

Reach Dan Stokes at 570-991-6389 or on Twitter @ByDanStokes

