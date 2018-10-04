Roberts’ overtime shot lifts Lake-Lehman to field hockey victory over Dallas

DALLAS — They say those who hesitate are lost.

But for Kate Roberts, a little delay produced a big win.

Roberts double-clutched on the final play of overtime Wednesday, then easily struck the winning goal on a penalty corner with no time remaining to lift Lake-Lehman over rival Dallas, 2-1, in a dramatic field hockey game at Dallas High School.

“I said, ‘I have to lift it,’ ” Roberts said. “But Emily (Farrell) came in, I just got it around her.”

With her last-gasp goal, Lehman found a way to get around suffering their second tie in as many weeks.

The Black Knights battled Wyoming Area to a scoreless overtime duel last Thursday, but improved to 6-1-1 in Wyoming Valley Conference play to remain in the hunt for a Division 1 title.

Meanwhile, it was only more heartbreak for a Dallas team looking to reward coach Kylie Fisher with her 100th career victory. Instead, the Mountaineers suffered their third overtime loss of the season while dropping to 4-4.

“This is our third overtime in the last four or five games and two of them have ended on a call on a corner with no time left,” Fisher said. “That part is the most frustrating part. There’s nothing you can do when you’re on the other side of that play.”

Roberts thought she knew just what to do, as she considered sending a shot to the roof of the cage. Then she thought better of it while eyeing an open right side of the cage.

The indecision proved rewarding.

During her double-clutch, Dallas goalie Amanda Puza dove at the ball in an attempt to stop the shot.

“You have to make a decision and stick with it,” Fisher said. “It’s a tough situation, when you have numbers (against you) up to make the play and think one thing is going to happen and the total opposite happens.”

It so happened that Roberts pulled the ball back, made a move around the fallen goalie, and dumped the winner across the goal line to send Lehman into celebration.

“Kate’s stick is exceptionally quick,” Lake-Lehman coach Jean Lipski said. “We have said to her, ‘You are fast enough that you can dribble around the goalie.’ That may have just been in her head. Maybe she thought that was the right time to do it.”

While she was thinking, a path to victory suddenly opened for Roberts and the Black Knights.

“When I hesitated and kind of thought, she (Puza) dove and made her move,” Roberts said. “I made my move.”

The win may ultimately help move Lehman past Northwest for third place in the District 2 Class A standings with little more than two weeks remaining in the regular season to decide which four of the eight teams will open the postseason at home.

Meanwhile, the heartbreaking defeat kept Dallas in third place in the Class 2A district standings, and trying to hang onto a home game for the start of the six-team postseason in that class.

Roberts helped start the scoring when she assisted on Hunter Kline’s goal late in the first half, but Dallas quickly recovered when Shannon Barret tied the game with a goal 2:14 into the second half.

Puza finished with 10 saves for Dallas, while Lehman goalie Amy Supey made eight stops in the victory — kicking away a couple of golden scoring opportunities for the Mountaineers over the final 20 minutes.

“I was very confident in my team,” Roberts said. “We play very well together, no matter if it’s overtime or a regular half. It’s awesome. To come back after that overtime against Wyoming Area, and now this, to come out with a win is awesome.”

Crestwood 10, Pittston Area 1

Emma Janosczyk recorded a hat trick and Mackenzie Kyle scored twice as Crestwood routed Pittston Area.

Berwick 0, Tunkhannock 0 (OT)

Tunkhannock outshot Berwick 18-4, but Dawgs keeper Jackie Nevel made 12 saves as the teams played to a scoreless tie.

Honesdale 2, Hazleton Area 1

Nicole Longman scored off a penalty corner 6:20 into the second half and Nicole Miszler made four saves as the Hornets pulled out the victory.

Jill Buchman gave the Cougars a 1-0 lead by scoring a tick under two minutes into the night.

Brooke Gardas tied the game at 1-1 with a goal for Honesdale early in the second half.

Three games postponed

Scheduled games involving Holy Redeemer at Coughlin and Northwest at GAR were postponed by wet grounds Wednesday, with no makeup date yet set. Also, Lackawanna Trail’s home game with Hanover Area was previously moved to 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

Lake-Lehman 2, Dallas 1 (OT)

Lake-Lehman`1`0`1 — 2

Dallas`0`1`0 — 1

First half — 1. LL, Hunter Kline (Kate Roberts), 4:29. Second half — 2. DAL, Shannon Barret, 27:46. Overtime — 3. LL, Roberts (Kline), 0:00.

Shots — LL 12; DAL 9. Saves — LL 8 (Amy Supey); DAL 10 (Amanda Puza). Penalty corners — LL 13; DAL 8.

Crestwood 10, Pittston Area 1

Pittston Area`0`1 — 1

Crestwood`7`3 — 10

First half: 1. Cre, Mackenzie Kyle (Emma Janosczyk) 26:55; 2. Cre, Mackenzie Kile 25:55; 3. Cre, Abby Davis (Sarah Richards) 23:28; 4. Cre, Sarah Richards 21:34; 5. Cre, Chloe Greene (Taylor Yeager) 12:50; 6. Cre, Emma Janosczyk 7:39; 7. Cre, Janosczyk (Aubrey Colo) 3:42; Second half: 8. Cre, Emma Janosczyk 16:40; 9. Cre, Aubrey Colo (Chloe Greene) 14:13; 10. PA, Kaitlin Bucci (Tori Para) 1:25; 11. Cre, Abby Davis 0:28.

Shots: Cre 22, PA 8; Saves: Cre 7 (Olivia Novrocki) PA 12 (Sage Weidlich). Corners: Cre 7 PA 5.

Berwick 0, Tunkhannock 0 (OT)

Berwick`0`0`0 — 0

Tunkhannock`0`0`0 — 0

Shots: Ber 1, Tun 12. Saves: Ber 12 (Jacqueline Nevel), Tun 1 (Iesha Hartman). Corners: Ber 3, Tun 9.

Honesdale 2, Hazleton Area 1

Honesdale`0`2 — 2

Hazleton Area`1`0 — 1

First half — 1. HAZ, Jill Buchman, 28:01. Second half — 2. HON, Brooke Gardas (Chloe Nicolini), 26:50; 3. HON, Nicole Longman (Mandy Gunusky), 23:40.

Shots — HON 8; HAZ 5. Saves — HON 4 (Nicole Miszler); HAZ 6 (Jenna Corra). Penalty corners — HON 10; HAZ 7.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/web1_MWVQRDNMFFYVTZH.20170503173052_ne201810401111540.jpg

By Paul Sokoloski psokoloski@timesleader.com

Reach Paul Sokoloski at 570-991-6392 or on Twitter @TLPaulSokoloski

Reach Paul Sokoloski at 570-991-6392 or on Twitter @TLPaulSokoloski