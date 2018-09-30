WVC field hockey: Wyoming Area, Lake-Lehman play to tie

Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Lake-Lehman’s Madeline Newman, right, tries to get past Wyoming Area’s Karli Melberger in WVC Division 1 field hockey action Thursday night in Lehman Township. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Wyoming Area’s Bayli Grossi, left, and Lake-Lehman’s Nicole Leo chase down a loose ball in Thursday’s WVC Division 1 field hockey game in Lehman Township. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Wyoming Area’s Abby Gober, left, is challenged by Lake-Lehman’s Kate Roberts Thursday night in Lehman Township. - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Players from Wyoming Area and Lake-Lehman converge on a loose ball under Wyoming Area goalkeeper Ellie Glatz. - - Bill Tarutis | For Times Leader Wyoming Area players congratulate goalkeeper Ellie Glatz after a penalty stroke by Lake-Lehman’s Madeline Newman was ruled wide of the goal near the end of regulation in a scoreless tie in Lehman Township on Thursday night. - -

LEHMAN TWP. — With a prime opportunity to break a scoreless deadlock, Lake-Lehman’s Madeline Newman picked her position, squared up her shot on a penalty stroke and started to celebrate when the ball clanked off some metal.

Her glee was immediately cut short when officials ruled her attempt at a goal was no good.

So went the best chance for anyone to score Wednesday, as the most exciting play in field hockey turned into a brief period of confusion and consternation.

Kind of like the rest of a rainy, dreary battle between Wyoming Area and Lake-Lehman, as both teams played to a 0-0 overtime tie at Lake-Lehman High School.

“I’m not really sure what happened there,” Newman said. “I thought it went in. I guess it didn’t.”

Her penalty stroke came with 3:42 remaining in regulation, lining up Newman for a one-on-one attempt at Wyoming Area goalie Ellie Glatz.

As it rocketed toward the goal mouth, the ball sounded as if it clanked off a post.

Wyoming Area coach Erin McGinley doesn’t believe it even came that close.

“It hit the side netting,” McGinley said.

Lake-Lehman coach Jean Lipski wasn’t so sure.

“I wondered if it hit inside and came out that fast,” Lipski said. “That happens from time to time. We’ll look at the video, the film, and slow it down and know for sure. But I’m sure if the officials had seen it go in, they would have said that.”

One thing’s for certain.

The tie dropped Wyoming Area to 5-0-1 and further behind Wyoming Seminary, which squeaked past Delaware Valley 1-0 on Wednesday to improve its Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1-leading record to 7-0 at the season’s midway point.

“We had opportunities and we didn’t capitalize tonight,” McGinley said. “Great, hard-working effort, we left everything we had on the field. I think we were a step off in our offensive routine — shots went just-wide of the post and we just missed being at the post by that one step.”

Meanwhile, 5-1-1 Lehman stepped up to remain in the division race after suffering a 2-0 defeat to Wyoming Valley West this past Monday.

“They made me believe they were going to score every minute of the game,” Lipski said of her Black Knights. “They don’t hang their heads. They don’t get down. They encourage each other and play to the very last second.”

It took that type of effort to hold off the Warriors, who carried the action throughout overtime and, for that matter, most of the game.

Lake-Lehman goalie Amy Supey fended off 11 Wyoming Area shots and the Black Knights staved off five penalty corners.

Meanwhile, Glatz made four saves for the Warriors — at least three of them pretty difficult stops — and survived Newman’s penalty stroke.

The soggy conditions from a light rain that fell intermittently throughout the game may have played a part in the frustration of both teams trying to find the cage.

“I feel like it was a little more bouncy,” Newman said of trying to control the ball.

“When the ball gets wet,” Lipski said, “it gets slick. It has a tendency to jump up a little more often. But I didn’t think that really affected the game.”

Yet, nobody on either side affected the scoreboard.

“I think each player, we played with a lot of heart,” Newman said. “It was a really good game. I think each of us would have wanted to win.”

Nobody won, but neither team lost, either.

“The old kiss-your-sister routine,” Lipski said. “Both teams had opportunities to score.

“It was a great game.”

Wyoming Sem 1, Delaware Valley 0

Kate Barilla scored off an assist from Julia Christian on a penalty corner in the first half and Sem’s defense made it stand up in a nail-biting victory over the Warriors.

Sem goalie Mia Magnotta stopped four Delaware Valley shots, while Emily Festa made 13 saves for the Warriors.

Crestwood 2, Dallas 1, OT

Chloe Greene hit the winning goal off a feed from Emma Janoszek as time expired in overtime, lifting the Comets to victory.

Alexis Armstrong gave Crestwood a 1-0 lead with a goal in the first half, but Hannah Yanovich tied it with a goal for Dallas 5:36 into the second half.

Olivia Novrocki made 13 saves for the Mountaineers, while Amanda Puza stopped six shots for Crestwood.

Berwick 2, GAR 1

Nadia Lombardi turned a shot from Peyton Lipsey into the winning goal with 9:58 to play as the Bulldogs survived a battle with GAR.

Erin Leonard gave GAR the lead with the game’s first goal with 18:40 to play, but Berwick evened things up when Alexis Nevel scored off an assist from Abby Nevel.

Reilly Holden made seven saves for the Grenadiers, including a stop of a penalty stroke.

Abington Heights 3, Hazleton Area 2

Shaelyn Kobrynick scored the winning goal on a penalty stroke with 2:30 to play, lifting the Comets to victory.

Jill Buchman assisted on both Hazleton Area goals, including a Gabby Cavenas shot that put the Cougars ahead 2-1 late in the first half.

Northwest 5, Tunkhannock 0

Sydney Franchella scored her 50th career goal on the first goal of the game and joined Emily Culver with two goals as the Rangers remained unbeaten at the top of the WVC Division 2.

Lauren Okuniewski added a goal and an assist in the win.

Jonica Snay stopped 10 shots for Tunkhannock, which was held without a shot of its own.

Holy Redeemer 6, Pittston Area 0

Caton Fahey and Addie Bielski both finished with two goals to pace the Royals.

Fahey also added two assists, while McKenna Dolan finished with a goal and a pair of assists in the victory.

Sage Weidlich made 20 saves for the Patriots.

Lake-Lehman 0, Wyoming Area 0, OT

Wyoming Area`0`0 — 0

Lake-Lehman`0`0 — 0

Shots — WA 11; LL 4. Saves — WA 4 (Ellie Glatz); LL 11 (Amy Supey). Penalty corners — WA 5; LL 9.

Wyoming Sem 1, Delaware Valley 0

Wyoming Sem`1`0 — 1

Delaware Valley`0`0 — 0

First half — 1. SEM, Kate Barilla (Julia Christian).

Shots — SEM 14; DV 4. Saves — SEM 4 (Mia Magnotta); DV 13 (Emily Festa). Penalty corners — SEM 11; DV 1.

Crestwood 2, Dallas 1, OT

Crestwood`1`0`1 — 2

Dallas`0`1`0 — 1

First half — 1. CRE, Alexis Armstrong (Abby Davis), 23:07. Second half — 2. DAL, Hannah Yanovich, 24:24. Overtime — Chloe Greene (Emma Janoszek), 0:00.

Shots — CRE 8; DAL 14. Saves — CRE 13 (Olivia Novrocki); DAL 6 (Amanda Puza). Penalty corners — CRE 4; DAL 8.

Berwick 2, GAR 1

Berwick`0`2 — 2

GAR`0`1 — 1

Second half — 1. GAR, Erin Leonard, 18:40; 2. BER, Alexis Nevel (Abby Nevel), 13:28; 3. BER, Nadia Lombardi (Peyton Lipsey), 9:58.

Shots — BER 9; GAR 6. Saves — BER 5 (Jackie Nevel); GAR 7 (Reilly Holden). Penalty corners — BER 4; GAR 1.

Abington Heights 3, Hazleton Area 2

Abington Heights`2`1 — 3

Hazleton Area`2`0 — 2

First half — 1. HAZ, Kaitlyn Diehl (Jill Buchman), 24:06; 2. AH, Danielle Beamish, 9:19; 3. HAZ, Gabby Cavenas (Buchman), 5:40; 4. AH, Ellie Smith (Caroline Kelly), 3:39. Second half — 5. AH, Shaely Kobrynick, 2:30.

Shots — AH 9; HAZ 14. Saves — AH 12 (Makenna Thorpe); HAZ 6 (Elaina Ashman 5, Jenna Corra 1). Penalty corners — AH 5; HAZ 12.

Northwest 5, Tunkhannock 0

Tunkhannock`0`0 — 0

Northwest`2`3 — 5

First half — 1. NW, Sydney Franchella, 25:27; 2. Franchella (Morgan Gregory), 10:55. Second half — 3. NW,Emily Culver, 29:13; 4. NW, Culver (Lauren Okuniewski), 17:35; 5. NW, Okuniewski (Culver), 12:13.

Shots — TUN 0; NW 20. Saves — TUN 10 (Jonica Snay); NW 0 (Cassidy Gray, Aleigha Parnell). Penalty corners — TUN 1; NW 10.

Holy Redeemer 6, Pittston Area 0

Pittston Area`0`0 — 0

Holy Redeemer`3`3 — 6

First half — 1. HR, Caton Fahey (McKenna Dolan), 16:23; 2. HR, Addie Bielski (Dolan), 12:30; 3. HR, Becky Revitt (Fahey), 10:07. Second half — 4. HR, Bielski (Fahey), 24:12; 5. HR, Fahey (Bielski), 11:12; 6. HR, Dolan (Ava Fino), 5:16.

Shots — PA 7; HR 26. Saves — PA 20 (Sage Weidlich); HR 7 (Meredythe Baird). Penalty corners — PA 3; HR 4.

Wyoming Area, Lake-Lehman play to a tie

By Paul Sokoloski psokoloski@timesleader.com

Reach Paul Sokoloski at 570-991-6392 or on Twitter @TLPaulSokoloski

