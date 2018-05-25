Misericordia wins World Series opener

Steve Frommell | d3photography.com Cougars leadoff man Kenny Jarema finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday’s victory. - David Malamut | d3photography.com Conor Smith helped lead the Misericordia offense on Friday, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. - David Malamut | d3photography.com Misericordia starting pitcher Ian McCole threw six shutout innings for the win in the Cougars’ College World Series debut on Friday. -

The Misericordia University baseball team entered it first College World Series as the eighth overall seed out of eight teams, but did not play like it as the Cougars defeated the top-seed and fifth-ranked team in the country, Randolph-Macon, 4-2 in their first game Friday afternoon in Appleton, Wisconsin

The Cougars (37-13) are two wins shy of a program record. They advance to the winners bracket, where they will play Texas-Tyler at 2:15 p.m. The game can be viewed online at www.ncaa.com/liveschedule.

Starter Ian McCole threw six shutout innings to pick up the win. Kyle Melahn pitched the final three innings to set a school record with his eighth save of the season.

“A good ball game on our part, really our formula all year was pitching and defense,” Misericordia head coach Pete Egbert said. “I thought Ian did a really nice job. He’s a freshman, but he’s a competitor, so we had no problem putting him out there. He pitched out of some tough spots and Kyle did the same.”

Ian McCole ran into some trouble at times as he struck out three and allowed seven hits.

“I feel like everything was working, but whatever coach calls, execute the pitch and see what happens,” said McCole. “Our defense played very well so just let it happen.”

Just four days after scoring 23 runs on the final day of the Mid-Atlantic regional, Misericordia used timely hits and smart base running to muster enough runs against first-team ABCA All-American Colin Selby, the second All-American pitcher the Cougars have defeated in a week after defeating third-teamer Danny Serreino of Rowan last Friday.

Misericordia took a 2-0 lead in the top of the third. Sean Lyons led off with a double down the left-field line. He moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Sean Boylan and scored on a throwing error on Kenny Jarema’s grounder.

Jarema made it to second on the error and scored on out later when Tyler Holzapel singled to left.

The Cougars tacked on another run in the sixth for a 3-0 lead. Steve Weisensee walked with one out and stole second an out later. Conor Smith then delivered an RBI single up the middle.

Smith added an RBI double to left center in the eighth, scoring Santo Guinta. Guinata had reached on a walk.

Randolph-Macon finally got on the board in the bottom of the eighth. Melahn struck out the first two batters looking before Michael Nickles reached on a throwing error.

Melahn balked, sending Nickles to second where he scored on a single to left by Zach Evans. He then walked the next batter, but got Jeff Butler to line out to shortstop Boylan to end the threat.

Thing became tougher for Melahn in the ninth. Cole Migliorini and Rick Spears opened the inning with singles. But a pair of fielder’s choices and a groundout ended the game.

DIVISION III COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

Misericordia 4, Randolph-Macon 2

Misericordia`AB`R`H`BI

Jarema 3b`3`1`2`1

Abate cf`4`0`1`0

Holzapfel 1b`5`0`1`1

Iurato 2b`4`0`1`0

Weisensee rf`3`1`1`0

Guinta dh`3`1`0`0

Smith c`4`0`2`2

Lyons lf`4`1`2`0

Emerich lf`0`0`0`0

Boylan ss`2`0`0`0

McCole p`0`0`0`0

Melahn p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`4`10`4

Rand-Macon`AB`R`H`BI

Duphorn cf`4`0`4`0

Butler 2b`3`0`0`0

Migliorini lf`5`1`1`0

Spiers rf`4`0`1`0

Tuzzolo 1b`5`0`0`0

Yeargain c`5`0`0`1

Grinde dh`4`0`1`0

Nickles 3b`4`1`3`0

Evans ss`4`0`1`1

Selby p`0`0`0`0

Solomita p`0`0`0`0

Dunn p`0`0`0`0

Lachance p`0`0`0`0

Totals`38`2`11`2

Misericordia`002`001`010 – 4

Randolph-Macon`000`000`011 – 2

2B: Smith, Lyons, Duphorn. 3B: Weisensee.

Misericordia`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

McCole W `6.0`7`0`0`2`3

Melahn`3.0`4`2`1`2`2

Rand-Macon`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Selby L`7.0`8`3`2`3`4

Solomita`0.1`1`1`1`1`0

Dunn`0.2`0`0`0`0`1

Lachance`1.0`1`0`0`0`0

Cougars leadoff man Kenny Jarema finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday’s victory. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Jarema-6-.jpg Cougars leadoff man Kenny Jarema finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Friday’s victory. Steve Frommell | d3photography.com Conor Smith helped lead the Misericordia offense on Friday, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_Smith-7-.jpg Conor Smith helped lead the Misericordia offense on Friday, finishing 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. David Malamut | d3photography.com Misericordia starting pitcher Ian McCole threw six shutout innings for the win in the Cougars’ College World Series debut on Friday. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/web1_McCole-9-.jpg Misericordia starting pitcher Ian McCole threw six shutout innings for the win in the Cougars’ College World Series debut on Friday. David Malamut | d3photography.com

