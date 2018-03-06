Man on the street: ‘Have you ever forgotten to change your clocks?’

“My wife does it . She floats around the house resetting all the clocks.”

Joe Granteed

West Wyoming

“My parents usually take care of that. I’d definitely be an hour late to school if they didn’t.”

Mitchell Higley

Falls

“I always get texts from my friends on Facebook and they will remind me.”

Catherine Ales

Nanticoke

“Not me but maybe my wife has. If it were up to me, I’d throw all the clocks out.”

Mike Holland

Kingston

“Have it on my cell phone. Thank God for the phones.”

Donna Cumbo

Pittston

“Yeah, but my cell phone fixed that, and I’ve never been late.”

Valerie Olander

West Wyoming

“My wife does it . She floats around the house resetting all the clocks.” Joe Granteed West Wyoming https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DP-03112018-clocks-MOS-1.jpg “My wife does it . She floats around the house resetting all the clocks.” Joe Granteed West Wyoming “My parents usually take care of that. I’d definitely be an hour late to school if they didn’t.” Mitchell Higley Falls https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DP-03112018-clocks-MOS-2.jpg “My parents usually take care of that. I’d definitely be an hour late to school if they didn’t.” Mitchell Higley Falls “I always get texts from my friends on Facebook and they will remind me.” Catherine Ales Nanticoke https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DP-03112018-clocks-MOS-3.jpg “I always get texts from my friends on Facebook and they will remind me.” Catherine Ales Nanticoke “Not me but maybe my wife has. If it were up to me, I’d throw all the clocks out.” Mike Holland Kingston https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DP-03112018-clocks-MOS-4.jpg “Not me but maybe my wife has. If it were up to me, I’d throw all the clocks out.” Mike Holland Kingston “Have it on my cell phone. Thank God for the phones.” Donna Cumbo Pittston https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DP-03112018-clocks-MOS-5.jpg “Have it on my cell phone. Thank God for the phones.” Donna Cumbo Pittston “Yeah, but my cell phone fixed that, and I’ve never been late.” Valerie Olander West Wyoming https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/web1_DP-03112018-clocks-MOS-6.jpg “Yeah, but my cell phone fixed that, and I’ve never been late.” Valerie Olander West Wyoming