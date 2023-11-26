The District 2 champion Dallas Mountaineers will play District 2 champion Bishop McDevitt in the PIAA Class 4A football semifinals 7 p.m. Friday at Northern Lehigh High School in Slatington.

Tickets are all state playoff games are available only at piaa.org. A single ticket is $8 plus a processing fee.

The Dallas-McDevitt winner advances to the Class 4A championship game on Thursday, Dec. 7, at Cumberland Valley High School. Kickoff for the championship game is 7 p.m.

Dallas (14-0) defeated District 12 champion Bonner-Prendie 28-27 in overtime in the quarterfinals. McDevitt (13-0) rallied to defeat Manheim Central 23-17 in the District 3 championship game last Friday.

Dallas will be playing in the 4A semifinals for the first time since 2019. McDevitt defeated Crestwood 35-0 in the semifinals last year on the way to a state championship.

There will be one game locally when District 2 Class 2A champion Dunmore (12-2) plays District 4 champion Southern Columbia (13-1) at 7 p.m. Friday at Harman-Geist Memorial Field in Hazleton in a 2A semifinal. The Class 2A championship game is Friday, Dec. 8, at Cumberland Valley with the kickoff at 1 p.m.