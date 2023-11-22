The star players on Dallas’ unbeaten football team are easy to see. Running back Dylan Geskey, receiver Zach Paczewski and quarterback Brady Zapoticky are the standouts.

There are many others who played huge — albeit obscured — roles in getting the District 2 champion Mountaineers (13-0) to the PIAA Class 4A state quarterfinals where they will host District 11 champion Bonner-Prendie (10-2) at 6 p.m. Friday. (Note the time change).

The starting offensive line — left to right — consists of Emmett Moore, Archie Stephens, Dan Sabulski, AJ Fife and Brady Rosencrans. John Cummings and Zach Williams rotate in. Plus, tight ends Nick Farrell and Cole Rigol do their share of the work in the trenches.

The job that group did led to a 21-18 victory over Valley View in the District 2 Class 4A championship game last Friday. The blockers weren’t perfect, but made some massive contributions to the win at the right time.

• On Dallas’ first scoring drive, the Mountaineers faced a first-and-20 after a holding penalty. The line provided an excellent pocket for Zapoticky, allowing him to make a difficult throw. The pass was dropped behind one defender and in front of another to Lucas Tirpak, who made an over-the-head catch for 29 yards to put the ball at the Valley View 9-yard line.

Tirpak, whose main occupation is playing in the secondary, had just three receptions during the regular season.

• Dallas’ second scoring drive featured two consecutive passes where the offensive line again protected Zapoticky.

The first was a 21-yard gain to Gavin Lewis where Zapoticky had 4.98 seconds to throw. He followed with a 39-yard pass to Paczewski where he had 2.98 seconds.

• Dallas’ final touchdown drive came in the fourth quarter while trailing 18-14. Faced with a fourth-and-4 with 6:15 remaining, the Mountaineers were at the Valley View 38-yard line.

Valley View came with a blitz, but Cummings, playing right guard at the time, pushed his defender into the gap where linebacker Gianno Marino was headed. Marino redirected his blitz, but Geskey saw him and picked him off. The disruption of Marino gave Zapoticky a clear throwing lane to Farrell for a 25-yard catch-and-run.

• Kicker Rowan Laubach, a soccer player, also deserves credit for booting three extra points. Valley View had its only extra-point try bang off the right upright. The Cougars didn’t even attempt an extra point in a 20-0 win over Wyoming Area a week later.

Laubach is a first-year starter and has impressed with his ability to pin opponents deep with his kickoffs.

PAY UP

The Valley View at Dallas game last week was also a PIAA Class 4A state first-round game, but District 2 set ticket prices since it was a district title game. Not so this Friday.

Tickets are $8, plus a lovely processing fee, and available only at piaa.org. A single ticket including the processing fee is $9.51. The processing fee lowers based on how many tickets are bought in a single purchase.

LONG ROAD TRIP

Bonner-Prendie opened its season across the ocean. The Friars traveled to Ireland to play the NFL Academy UK, a team consisting of players from throughout Europe.

FANTASTIC FINISH

Nazareth knocked off Wilkes-Barre Area 42-6 in the District 2/4/11 Class 6A quarterfinals. Nazareth faced unbeaten Parkland last Friday and won in incredible fashion.

On the last play from scrimmage, Parkland completed a pass down to the Nazareth 19-yard line where it was fumbled. Nazareth defensive back Marquez Wimberly picked up the ball and ran 81 yards for a touchdown as time expired in the 24-17 victory.

ELSEWHERE

District 2 had a strong showing last Friday as all five champions advanced.

Delaware Valley will get another home game as it plays D12-5A champ Imhotep Charter at 1 p.m. Saturday. The game was originally scheduled for Friday night. Imhotep will have a bus ride of nearly three hours.

Scranton Prep plays at D11-3A champion Northern Lehigh at 7 p.m. Dunmore hosts D3-2A champion Camp Hill at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lackawanna Trail plays D3-A champion Steelton Highspire at 7 p.m. Friday at Scranton High School. The game is there because of the turf field.