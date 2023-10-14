Dallas took one more step toward an undefeated regular season on Friday night.

After grinding out scores for the first three quarters, the Mountaineers wore down Wallenpaupack in the fourth to come away with a 31-3 non-conference victory on the road.

Dylan Geskey and Brady Zapoticky accounted for two touchdowns apiece to power Dallas to an 8-0 record with games against Wilkes-Barre Area and Lake-Lehman left on the schedule.

The Mounts came into the night averaging more than 35 points per game but led just 10-0 at halftime against the Buckhorns. And they needed a fourth down plunge by Zapoticky at the goal line and a 28-yard field goal by Rowan Laubach in the final minute of the half to break through.

Geskey added another Dallas score on fourth-and-short in the third quarter to create some breathing room.

Wallenpaupack managed a field goal in the third, but Zapoticky and Zach Paczewski connected on a 17-yard score in the fourth, with Geskey adding a 3-yard touchdown to put the game away.

Wilkes-Barre Area 55, Williamsport 14

The Wolfpack found themselves trailing by a point in the first quarter. But only for a moment.

Wilkes-Barre Area ran off the next 29 points in the first half, keyed by a Davon Underwood kickoff return for a score as the Wolfpack went on the road and beat Williamsport 55-14.

Howie Shiner rumbled for three touchdowns on the ground to help Wilkes-Barre Area (5-3) take control and midseason addition Evan Laybourne-Boddie continued to be a spark, hauling in a pair of long touchdown passes from Jake Hoe in the first quarter.

The Millionaires (3-5) answered the first score by Laybourne-Boddie to take a 7-6 lead, only to have Underwood grab it right back for the Wolfpack.

Wilkes-Barre Area led 22-7 after one quarter and 35-7 at halftime.

FIELD HOCKEY

Crestwood 4, Oley Valley 3

Emily DelVecchio scored at the 7:14 mark of the fourth quarter to break a tie and give the Comets a victory in a matchup of PIAA powers. Aubrey Macri had a hand in all four scores for Crestwood, finishing with two goals and two assists.

Oley Valley staked a 2-0 lead early in the second quarter before Crestwood battled back.

Macri score on a penalty stroke before halftime and then tied the game in the third quarter. Macri set up Morgan Koons for a score less than a minute later before the Lynx tied it back up 3-3 headed to the fourth, where Macri got another helper on DelVecchio’s winner.

Madi Geiger finished with seven saves for the Comets.

Nanticoke Area 3, Hanover Area 1

Emma Brown scored two goals and Julie Park broke a 1-1 tie with a goal in the third quarter to lift the Trojans. Kate Reed set up Park’s game-winner and Kelsey Clark sealed the victory in net.

Paige Engleman had the goal for the Hawkeyes.

Wyoming Valley West 12, Holy Redeemer 0

Laila Zdancewicz racked up four goals while Olivia Yelen scored three and an assist for the Spartans.

Charlotte Yelen (two assists), Kiana Mahle, Riley Dwyer, Chelsea Hummel and Katie Kelley (assist) all added a goal apiece.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 7, Western Wayne 0

Hannah Fairchild figured in on all seven goals for the Warriors, scoring six and setting up one in the victory.

Ella Shepulski also had a goal and Abby Francis finished with two saves for the shutout.

Oley Valley`1`1`1`0 — 3

Crestwood`0`1`2`1 — 4

First quarter — 1. OV, Taylor Vaccaro, 2:30. Second quarter — 2. OV, Morgan Snyder (Vaccaro), 11:38; 3. CRE, Aubrey Macri, 5:37. Third quarter — 4. CRE, Macri (Alyse Wanchisen), 4:54; 5. CRE, Morgan Koons (Macri), 4:09; 6. OV, Vaccaro, 3:12. Fourth quarter — 7. CRE, Emily DelVecchio (Macri), 7:14.

Shots — OV 10; CRE 17. Saves — OV 12 (Megan Schaefer); CRE 7 (Madi Geiger). Penalty corners — OV 7; CRE 5.

Nanticoke Area 3, Hanover Area 1

Nanticoke Area`0`1`1`1 — 3

Hanover Area`0`1`0`0 — 1

Second quarter — 1. NAN, Emma Brown, 11:23; 2. HAN, Paige Engleman, 8:11. Third quarter — 3. NAN, Julie Park (Kate Reed), 12:30. Fourth quarter — 4. NAN, Brown, 3:13.

Shots — NAN 15; HAN 12. Saves — NAN 11 (Kelsey Clark); HAN 12 (Ava Malacarne). Penalty corners — NAN 7; HAN 8.

Wyoming Valley West 12, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`0`0`0`0 — 0

Wyo. Valley West`4`4`2`2 — 12

First quarter — 1. WVW, Olivia Yelen, 11:39; 2. WVW, Laila Zdancewicz, 11:12; 3. WVW, Zdancewicz (Addison Marcin), 6:22; 4. WVW, O. Yelen (Madison Orrson), 1:06. Second quarter — 5. WVW, Zdancewicz (Charlotte Yelen), 13:41; 6. WVW, C. Yelen (Izzy Kilgallon), 6:35; 7. WVW, Zdancewicz (C. Yelen), 3:54; 8. WVW, Kiana Mahle (O. Yelen), 0:04. Third quarter — 9. WVW, O. Yelen, 13:01; 10. WVW, Riley Dwyer (Katie Kelley), 10:33. Fourth quarter — 11. WVW, Chelsea Hummel (Kelley), 13:45; 12. WVW, Kelley from (Chelsea Kolesar), 6:44.

Shots — HR 1; WVW 15. Saves — HR 12 (Marissa Miller, Irelyn Curley); WVW 1 (Kaylah Sewell). Penalty corners — HR 1; WVW 10.

GIRLS SOCCER

Wyoming Area 7, Western Wayne 0

Wyoming Area`2`5 — 7

Western Wayne`0`0 — 0

First half — 1. WA, Hannah Fairchild (Bella Costa), 5th minute; 2. WA, Fairchild, 23rd. Second half — 3. WA, Fairchild (Emily Kostik), 44th; 4. WA, Fairchild (Sofia Menta) 57th; 5. WA, Ella Shepulski (Fairchild), 73rd; 6. WA, Fairchild, 78th; 7. WA, Fairchild, 78th.

Shots — WA 13; WW 2. Saves — WA 2 (Abby Francis); WW 6 (Audrey McHugh). Corner kicks — WA 3; WW 1.