DALLAS TWP. — On a warm, early October Friday night in the Back Mountain, Dallas dominated Berwick from start to finish in a 42-6 home victory.

With the win, Dallas remains undefeated at 7-0 with just three games left in the regular season, as the Mountaineers wrap up their schedule against Wallenpaupack, Wilkes-Barre Area and Lake-Lehman in the Old Shoe Game.

Dylan Geskey, who led the way with his game-high 93-yards rushing and three touchdowns on 19 carries, was proud of his team’s victorious effort.

“The key tonight was obviously stop the run,” Geskey said. “Berwick, they’re a good outfit, they’ve always been good. Up front they were huge, but we just stuck together and that’s the difference between us. Our senior and junior class are really just one class.

“Our linemen blocked so well tonight, making so many holes for us to run through. Our coach always has us focused to take it one day at a time, one lift at a time, one film session at a time. We are always just looking ahead at one week so we never get ahead of ourselves about staying undefeated.”

Dallas began its scoring barrage from the very first play of the contest, as junior Gavin Lewis took the opening kickoff and electrified the crowd on senior night, returning the ball all the way down to Berwick’s 8-yard line. From there, junior Brady Zapoticky scored on a 4-yard quarterback keeper just 55 seconds into the game to give his team an early 7-0 advantage.

For Dallas’ second score of the first quarter, Geskey completed his team’s successful 60-yard scoring drive by barreling into the end zone from just 2 yards out to stretch his squad’s lead to 14-0 with 4:34 left in the period.

In the second quarter, Dallas would score 14 points once again, this time scoring both touchdowns through their stalwart aerial attack.

Zapoticky connected with senior wideout Zach Paczewski on a 13-yard scoring strike to increase the Mounts’ advantage to 21-0 just 43 seconds into the period.

Dallas’ next score through the air came almost six minutes later when Zapoticky found his senior tight end Nick Farrell for a 19-yard touchdown to give the Mounts a 28-0 lead with just 5:39 remaining before halftime, a lead they would take into the locker room.

To start the scoring festivities in the third quarter, junior Mike Lewis recovered a fumble deep into Berwick territory that would lead to Geskey’s second rushing touchdown of the evening, this one a 3-yard score to give Dallas a 35-0 advantage with 9:27 left in the period.

Then, for the Mounts’ sixth and final touchdown of the contest, Geskey completed a 30-yard scoring drive with a 1-yard goal line plunge to up the lead to 42-0 with 2:24 remaining in the third.

The Bulldogs avoided the shutout when senior Braylon Hawkins sprinted up the middle and took it all the way to the house from 49 yards out with 8:37 left in regulation.

Now long-time coach Rich Mannello and his Mountaineers will look to stay perfect when they go on the road to face off against Wallenpaupack high school next Friday. Meanwhile, Berwick (2-5) will look to bounce back with a win when the Bulldogs host Danville next week at Crispin Field.

Dallas 42, Berwick 6

Berwick`0`0`0`6 — 6

Dallas`14`14`14`0 — 42

First Quarter

DAL — Brady Zapoticky 4 run (Rowan Laubach kick), 11:05

DAL — Dylan Geskey 2 run (Laubach kick), 4:34

Second Quarter

DAL — Zach Paczewski 13 pass from Brady Zapoticky (Laubach kick), 11:17

DAL — Nick Farrell 19 pass from Zapoticky (Laubach kick), 5:39

Third Quarter

DAL — Geskey 3 run (Laubach kick), 9:27

DAL — Geskey 1 run (Brandon Miller kick), 2:24

Fourth Quarter

BER — Braylon Hawkins 49 run (kick failed), 8:37

Team statistics`BER`DAL

First downs`2`21

Rushes-yards`16-98`39-193

Passing yards`16`130

Total yards`114`323

Passing`2-8-0`9-11-0

Sacked-yards lost`2-14`2-8

Punts-avg.`5-37`1-40

Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-1

Penalties-yards`5-31`0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — BER, Ethan Lear 4-5, Tyler Winter 4-7, Braylon Hawkins 2-57, James Deandra 3-9, Gavin Galutia 3-20. DAL, Dylan Geskey 19-93, Brady Zapoticky 6-44, Zach Paczewski 1-11, Mike Lewis 3-3, Sam Kelley 4-27, Logan Geskey 2-7, Hunter Pitcavage 2-8, Brady McCann 1-1, Kenny Martin 1-neg.1.

PASSING — BER, Ethan Lear 2-8-0-16. DAL, Brady Zapoticky 9-11-0-130.

RECEIVING — BER, Braylon Hawkins 1-9, Tyler Winter 1-7. DAL, Zach Paczewski 5-89, Nick Farrell 2-24, Mike Lewis 1-12, Dylan Geskey 1-5.

INTERCEPTIONS — None.