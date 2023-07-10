Back Mountain National players celebrate their 6-0 win over the Back Mountain American on Monday.

Back Mountain National runs the District 31 championship banner around the field in Plains after defeating Back Mountain American for the title Monday night in Plains Township.

Back Mountain American catcher Brady Miller runs down and tags out Back Mountain National’s Benny Nolton in the fifth inning of Monday’s game.

Back Mountain National third baseman Dominic Smacchi makes a throw to second base in the fourth inning of Monday’s game.

PLAINS TWP. — The Back Mountain National all-stars weren’t as dominant as in other District 31 Little League Major Baseball tournament games this season. They were still dominant enough to bring home the championship Monday night at Plains Little League.

Facing their league brethren Back Mountain American, National used strong pitching and a big inning for a 6-0 victory.

National moves to the Section 5 playoffs and will open against the District 32 champion, which will be from the Scranton area. The site of sectionals hasn’t been determined.

National rolled through pool play, which included a 15-0 three-inning win over American.

“We’re a close-knit bunch of guys,” National manager John Oliver said. “They know us, we know them. They played a great game tonight. (Nick) Federici came to pitch, kept us off balance.

“We weren’t on our A-game, but we had enough to win it.”

National outscored its previous five opponents by a combined 63-3. Monday’s title contest was its closest game.

National led 1-0 after two innings, but finally got its bats going in the third. The result was four runs and a 5-0 lead.

Dominic Smacchi, Ben Nulton and Thomas Fostock — the last three players in the batting order — opened the third with singles. Leadoff hitter Landon James followed with a two-run double after Smacchi scored on a wild pitch. Trever Cunningham brought home the final run of the inning with a sacrifice fly.

“One through 12 are strong,” Oliver said. “It might not look like it today, but we’re strong one through 12, Everyone of my guys is a ballplayer.”

National pitcher Jack Oliver allowed one hit, a clean single up the middle by Landon Moser with one out in the fifth.

“We knew we were in for a fight,” American manager Chuck Kovach said. “We knew we had to put the ball in play and managed to get some bats on balls. They were just right at people.”

National took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Gavin Bayer led off by getting hit by a pitch. He moved to second on an errant pickoff attempt and then third and home on wild pitches.

National scored its final run in the fifth. George Rolland reached on an error and moved to second on a single by Smacchi. He scored from there on an error on a fielder’s choice.

District 31 Major Baseball Championship

Back Mtn. National 6, Back Mtn. American 0

Back Mountain National`AB`R`H`BI

James ss`3`1`2`2

Oliver p`3`0`1`0

Cunningham lf`2`0`1`1

Bayer 1b`2`1`0`0

Zangardi 2b`2`0`0`0

Viglone cf`2`0`0`0

Samanas c`1`0`0`0

Comitz rf`1`0`0`0

Rolland eh`2`1`0`0

Smacchi 3b`2`1`2`0

Nulton eh`2`1`1`0

Fostock eh`2`1`1`0

Totals`24`6`8`3

Back Mountain American`AB`R`H`BI

DeFalco ss`3`0`0`0

Miller c`1`0`0`0

Boich lf`1`0`0`0

Longfoot rf`2`0`0`0

Moser cf`2`0`1`0

Kovach 2b`1`0`0`0

Federici p`1`0`0`0

Sgarlat 3b`2`0`0`0

Medrano eh`1`0`0`0

Posten eh`2`0`0`0

Dale 1b`1`0`0`0

Rynoski eh`2`0`0`0

Totals`19`0`1`0

Back Mountain National`014`010 – 6

Back Mountain American`000`000 – 0

2B – James

BMN`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Oliver (W)`4.2`1`0`0`3`7

Viglone`1.1`0`0`0`3`2

BMA`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Federici (L)`4`4`6`4`3`4

Boich`2`4`0`0`0`0