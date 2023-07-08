All statistics were from available box scores and could differ slightly from official team totals.

GIANNA ADAMS

Pittston Area

P – Junior

Player of the Year

The two-time All-WVC selection was chosen Player of the Year after posting a 15-2 record with a 0.74 ERA and 205 strikeouts in 104 innings. Recorded her 500th career strikeout. Hit .407 with a team-leading five homers and 23 RBI.

ALLYSON BABULA

Crestwood

IF – Junior

Part of a promising young core, Babula led Crestwood with a .429 batting average and extra-base hits with 10 doubles and two home runs. Led the Comets in hits with 27 and runs scored with 24.

MAKENNA BALAY

Hazleton Area

1B – Senior

Selected to the All-WVC once again after leading the Cougars in homers with seven and RBI with 41. Batted .452 with eight doubles and two triples.

KALLIE BOOTH

Pittston Area

OF – Senior

Two-time all-WVC pick led the Patriots with 26 runs scored and a .500 batting average. Hit eight doubles, three triples and homer and drove in 15 runs.

RYLIE BUCKNAVAGE

Lake-Lehman

OF – Senior

Finished second on the team with six home runs and 30 RBI. Hit .415 – more than doubling her average from her junior year – and added six doubles.

AVA CALLAHAN

Pittston Area

C – Senior

Two-time All-WVC selection batted .474 with seven doubles, a triple and 18 RBI while providing strong defense behind the plate.

HANNAH CHIPEGO

Lake-Lehman

P – Freshman

Posted an 18-2 record with a 1.00 ERA. Struck out 180 in 111.1 innings. Batted .453 with seven doubles, four triples, three homers and 22 RBI.

KIRSTEN FINARELLI

Lake-Lehman

C – Sophomore

Two-time All-WVC selection was a feared power hitter as she clubbed 15 home runs. Hit .557 with six doubles, three triples and a team-leading 40 RBI.

MADISON FORSYTHE

Hazleton Area

SS – Senior

Led the Cougars in batting with a .520 average, doubles with 15, triples with four and runs with 31. Also finished with 23 RBI.

BELLA GIARDINA

Pittston Area

2B – Senior

Strong defender who also excelled at the plate. Batted.393 with 11 doubles, a triple, two homer runs and 21 RBI.

KAYA HANNON

Tunkhannock

P – Senior

Earned All-WVC honors for a third time by finishing 15-2 with a 1.29 ERA and 125 strikeouts in 103 innings. Hit .417 with seven doubles, three triples, a homer and 20 RBI.

LUCY HONEYWELL

Lake-Lehman

2B – Junior

Solid on defense and at the plate. Batted .426 with two doubles, two home runs and 23 RBI, increasing her offensive output in every category from a season ago.

PAIGE MARABELL

Tunkhannock

C – Senior

The three-time All-WVC selection was a feared power hitter throughout her career. Finished the season with four doubles, nine homer and 40 RBI while hitting .518.

ELLA McNEFF

Tunkhannock

2B – Senior

Leadoff hitter who batted .606 with 43 hits, 37 runs and 14 stolen bases – all highs on the team. Also smacked six double and a triple.

KELSIE PETERS

Hazleton Area

C – Senior

Earned All-WVC honors for a second consecutive season. Hit .519 with nine doubles, two triples, four home runs and 23 RBI. Also scored 30 times.

KENDRA SANTUK

Holy Redeemer

C – Senior

One of the top catchers throughout her career, she hit .377 with eight doubles, four home runs and 24 RBI.

VICTORIA SPACIANO

Dallas

SS – Senior

Two-time All-WVC selection. Finished the season batting .482 with seven doubles, five home runs and a team-leading 26 RBI.

ERIN VAN NESS

Tunkhannock

OF – Sophomore

One of the top hitters in the WVC with a .556 average. Had six doubles, a triple and 22 RBI. Second on the team with 35 hits.

ABBY WILLIAMS

Holy Redeemer

SS – Sophomore

Filled a huge hole on the infield. Led the team in several batting categories and finished with a.479 average, nine doubles, a home run and 26 RBI.

JOCELYN WILLIAMS

Wyoming Area

OF – Senior

Three-time All-WVC pick. Hit .463 with two doubles, four triples, a home run and 14 RBI. Led the Warriors with 31 hits.