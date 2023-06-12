The PIAA Class 4A baseball semifinal game between District 2 champion Dallas and District 12 champion Archbishop Wood has been postponed Monday because of the forecast for steady rain throughout the afternoon.

The game will be played at 4 p.m. Tuesday at DeSales University in Center Valley. Tickets already purchased will be honored on Tuesday.

Two semifinal softball games involving District 2 champions Abington Heights and Mid Valley were also postponed.

Abington Heights will play Northern York at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Patriots Park in Allentown in a Class 5A game. Mid Valley will play Palisades at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Bloomsburg University in a Class 3A contest.