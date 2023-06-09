READING — Dallas jumped on Hanover early, and pitcher Sam Barrouk did the rest.

Dallas scored three runs in the first inning and Barrouk finished one out shy of a complete game as the Mountaineers defeated District 3 runner-up Hanover 6-0 Thursday night in a PIAA Class 4A baseball quarterfinal game at Muhlenberg High School.

District 2 champion Dallas (17-7) will play District 12 champion Archbishop Wood (18-6) in the semifinals on Monday at a site and time to be announced. Wood defeated D4 runner-up Montoursville 9-1 in a quarterfinal game that started at noon Thursday. Hanover ended its season at 17-8.

Dallas will be in the state semifinals for the second time in program history. The other came in 2017 when the Mountaineers went on to win the 4A state championship.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the kids,” Dallas first-year coach Mike Viglone said. “They left it all out there for us, and really it’s all about the kids. They’ve done a great job for us all year and they’ve bought into the program.”

Barrouk pitched 6.2 innings, striking out eight and surrendering three hits. He left after throwing 106 pitches (postseason limit is 105, but a pitcher can finish a batter). Reliever Dusty Shaver got a flyout to end the game.

“I was working my fastball well, hitting the corners,” Barrouk said. “That was probably the biggest reason for my success today.”

Gavin Adamski opened the bottom of the first by lacing a triple down the right-field line to start Dallas’ three-run frame. He scored on a groundout by Zach Paczewski. Consecutive singles by Dylan Geskey and Jude Nocito were followed by JJ Rischawy being hit by a pitch. Geskey scored on a wild pitch and Nocito later crossed the plate on a passed ball on ball four to Shane Healey.

“When you’re in states you’re playing against good teams,” Barrouk said. “So getting ahead, especially that early, is the key to winning a game like this.”

Dallas increased its lead to 4-0 in the second. Mike Timinski singled, moved to second when Adamski was hit by a pitch and scored on a single up the middle by Zach Paczewski.

Dallas tacked on another run in the third without getting a hit. Rischawy was hit by a pitch, the second of three times he was plunked. He moved to second on a passed ball, to third on a wild pitch and then home on another wild pitch.

Healey drove in Dallas’ final run in the fourth. Nocito singled, stole second and scored when Healey singled up the middle.

Dallas finished with six stolen bases. The Mountaineers also drew five walks and were hit by four pitches.

Hanover had just three runners in scoring position. The Nighthawks, who won their first-ever state game in the first round, stranded runners on the corners in the third inning. They also had first-and-second in the fifth and seventh innings, but failed to score.

Two of Hanover’s three hits were clean singles to the outfield. The other was an infield single where Tyler Hansford just beat the throw to first base.

PIAA Class 4A quarterfinals

Dallas 6, Hanover 0

Hanover`AB`R`H`BI

Hansford 2b-p`4`0`1`0

Dell ss-2b`3`0`0`0

Roberts p-ss`3`0`0`0

Feeser cf`2`0`0`0

Harris 1b`3`0`1`0

Bamford c`3`0`0`0

Jones 3b`3`0`0`0

Trish rf`2`0`1`0

Corbin lf`1`0`0`0

Totals`25`0`3`0

Dallas`AB`H`R`BI

Adamski c`4`1`1`0

Paczewski ss`4`0`1`2

Peters rf`4`0`0`0

Geskey 3b`3`1`1`0

Nocito 2b`4`2`2`0

Rischawy lf`1`1`0`0

Healey 1b`1`0`1`1

Zangardi dh`3`0`0`0

Barrouk p`0`0`0`0

Shaver p`0`0`0`0

Timinski cf`2`1`1`0

Totals`26`6`7`3

Hanover`000`000`0 — 0

Dallas`311`100`x — 6

3B – Adamski.

Hanover`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Roberts (L)`5.1`7`6`5`4`5

Hansford`0.2`0`0`0`1`0

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk (W)`6.2`3`0`0`2`8

Shaver`0.1`0`0`0`0`0