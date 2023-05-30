Dallas’ Shane Healey catches a bunt hit by a Honesdale batter in the third inning.

Dallas’ Shane Healey extends to haul in a pop fly to put out Honesdale’s Nate Green in the second inning.

Dallas’ Gavin Adamski dives back to the bag at first during the district title game on Tuesday.

MOOSIC — It started with a looping single that fell just in front of a diving center fielder and ended with a sharp single that brought home a run.

And by the time Dallas’ six-run outburst was finished Tuesday, for all intents and purposes, so was the game.

Joe Peters drove home three runs and scored two more, Sam Barrouk pitched a one-hit shutout and Dallas batted around in a game-changing fifth inning that led the Mountaineers to an 11-0 thrashing of Honesdale in the District 2 Class 4A championship baseball game at PNC Field.

“Hitting’s contagious with our team,” Peters said.

It showed.

Dallas was nursing a 1-0 lead after Peters slapped an RBI opposite-field single to right field in the first inning when the Mountaineers offense suddenly erupted in the fifth.

Zach Paczewski began the big rally by blooping a ball that fell just in front of diving center fielder Max Mickel and Peters followed by drilling a run-scoring triple into the left-center field gap.

“Just been seeing the ball well,” said Peters, who finished 3-for-4 with a pair of singles to go with his triple. “The guys get on in front of me, it gives me a ton of confidence. Like today, Zach gets on and I bring him home.”

It started an avalanche of runs for Dallas.

Dylan Geskey drew a walk and Jude Nocito muscled an opposite-field two-run single to right field.

The onslaught continued when JJ Rischawy doubled to bring Nocito home, then Rischawy scored when Shane Healey reached on an error. Gavin Adamski’s RBI single later in the inning gave Dallas its sixth run of the frame and a 7-0 lead.

The Mountaineers tacked on a couple more in the sixth inning when Geskey and Healey delivered run-scoring singles, and Peters added his third RBI of the game in a two-run seventh to set the final score.

It all led Dallas (15-7) into the opening round of PIAA state play Monday against the District 12 runner-up.

Not that Barrouk really needed all those runs.

He surrendered only Grant Tonkin’s single to center in the third inning, hit one batter and walked another and one more reached on an error for Honesdale’s only base runners of the ballgame. Only one runner reached second base as Barrouk fanned four batters while working his gem.

But having a huge cushion certainly made things a little more comfortable for him.

“Anytime you can get a lead as a pitcher, you get a lot of confidence out there,” Barrouk said. “I was throwing a lot of sliders, staying low in the zone.”

As a result, Dallas stayed focus put away the team’s nightmares from last season’s district championship game loss.

“We were here last year,” Barrouk said. “We all wanted to come back and get the job done.

“Feels great.”

Honesdale (18-5) will play in a state play-in game against District 4 runner-up Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Lake-Lehman High School.

PIAA District 2 Class 4A Championship

Dallas 11, Honesdale 0

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski c`4`2`1`1

Paczewski ss`5`2`2`0

Peters rf`4`2`3`3

Geskey 3b`3`2`2`0

Shaver ph`1`0`0`0

Nocito 2b`4`1`1`2

Hite ph`1`0`0`0

Rischawy lf`4`1`2`1

S. Healey 1b`4`1`2`1

Barrouk p`0`0`0`0

Zangardi dh`4`0`1`0

Timinski cf`2`0`0`0

Coyne ph`0`0`0`0

Totals`36`11`14`8

Honesdale`AB`R`H`BI

Hugaboom ss`3`0`0`0

Modrovsky p`2`0`0`0

Dreschler p`1`0`0`0

Mickel cf`2`0`0`0

Ahern lf`0`0`0`0

Gombita dh`2`0`0`0

Greene 3b`3`0`0`0

Morton 1b`2`0`0`0

Fluck ph`1`0`0`0

Tonkin c`2`0`1`0

Mundy rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`20`0`1`0

Dallas`100`062`2 — 11

Honesdale`000`000`0 — 0

3B — Peters. 2B — Rischawy.

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barrouk (W)`7`1`0`0`1`5

Honesdale`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Modrovsky (L)`4.2`10`7`5`0`4

Dreschler`2.1`4`4`1`2`0