Hazleton Area’s Jonas Aponick lays down a bunt to advance a runner to second on Saturday. Aponick also recorded the final five outs on the mound to pick up the save.

Dallas coach Mike Viglone congratulates Joe Peters after the senior outfielder cracked a solo home run in the fourth inning on Saturday.

HAZLE TWP. — Dallas’ Joe Peters made history Saturday morning, hitting the first home run at Hazleton Area’s new baseball field.

Hazleton Area starter Antonio Doganiero and reliever Jonas Aponick made sure that was the extend of the Mountaineers’ joy.

Doganiero struck out 11 and limited Dallas to two hits and Aponick worked out of a couple situations as Hazleton Area posted a 3-1 victory in a Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 showdown.

Hazleton Area (8-0 Div. 1, 9-1 overall) opened its lead over Dallas (5-2 Div. 1, 9-2), which fell into a second-place tie with Pittston Area. The victory was Hazleton Area’s 40th in a row in WVC regular-season play.

“I don’t think they even think about it at this point,” Hazleton Area coach Russ Canzler said. “We try to play it one game at a time. I think this year you’ve seen a lot of competitive games in the conference. Games are getting closer and closer. We’re trying to stress to these guys that each game you get is the most important one of the season.”

Doganiero, a lefty junior who has verbally committed to Pitt, opened the game with four consecutive strikeouts as he retired eight in a row. Peters put Dallas on the board with a one-out, no-doubter home run to left field in the fourth inning.

“I just trust in my defense and know I can pound the zone,” Doganiero said. “They’re out there making plays.”

Aponick got a flyout to escape a first-and-second jam in the sixth. Dallas once again had first-and-second with two outs in the seventh, but recorded a strikeout to end the game.

Dallas starter Gary Weaver and reliever Dusty Shaver were also very effective. Weaver struck out five and surrendered two hits in five innings. Shaver fanned four and allowed one hit in two innings.

“(Weaver) kept us in the game from the start until he was finished in the sixth inning,” Dallas coach Mike Viglone said. “He pitched a whale of a game against a great team.”

Hazleton Area managed to scratch out three runs even though it had just three hits.

Grant Russo led off the game with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and scored on an RBI single by Dom Marino.

Hazleton Area made it 2-0 in the second inning. Jamie Martoccio walked, moved to second on an error and to third on a fielder’s choice. Russo brought him home with a sacrifice fly to center.

The Cougars’ final run came in the fourth. Alviere Dela Cruz sliced a single to right to start the inning. Kevin Guzman ran for him and was bunted over to second. Richie Rossi and Russo were then hit by pitches to load the bases. Dallas’ attempt to get an inning-ending double play on Brett Antolick’s grounder failed, allowing Guzman to score.

Hazleton Area 3, Dallas 1

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski c`4`0`1`0

Paczewski 2b`3`0`0`0

Williams ph`1`0`0`0

Peters rf`2`1`1`1

Healey 1b-3b`2`0`0`0

Nocito ss`3`0`1`0

Rischawy lf`3`0`0`0

Geskey 3b`1`0`0`0

Barrouk 1b`1`0`0`0

Leandri ph`1`0`0`0

Shaver dh-p`2`0`0`0

Weaver p`0`0`0`0

Zangardi ph`1`0`0`0

Timinski cf`2`0`0`0

Totals`26`1`3`1

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss`1`1`0`1

Antolick 2b`2`0`0`1

Halcisak dh-rf`3`0`0`0

Doganiero p`0`0`0`0

Marino lf`2`0`1`1

Florentino lf`1`0`0`0

Ledger 1b`3`0`0`0

Martoccio 3b`1`1`0`0

Dela Cruz c`3`0`1`0

Guzman cr`0`1`0`0

Aponick rf-p`2`0`0`0

Rossi cf`2`0`1`0

Totals`20`3`3`3

Dallas`000`100`0 — 1

Hazleton Area`110`100`x — 3

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Weaver (L)`5`2`3`2`3`5

Shaver`2`1`0`0`0`4

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Doganiero (W)`5.1`2`1`1`2`11

Aponick (S)`1.2`1`0`0`1`1