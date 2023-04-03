Lake -Lehman’s Lucy Honeywell runs the bases afer hitting a grand slam in the third inning against Holy Redeemer on Monday.

Holy Redeemer center fielder Lauren Whitman gets under a flyball in the first inning Monday.

Lake-Lehman’s Hannah Chipego struck out 10 in picking up the complete-game win Monday.

LEHMAN TWP. — An early-season showdown never materialized Monday.

Lucy Honeywell made sure of it early. Hannah Chipego and Kirsten Finarelli left no doubt at the end.

All three Black Knights hit home runs as Lake-Lehman routed Holy Redeemer 14-3 in six innings in a matchup of two of the top teams in Division 2 of Wyoming Valley Conference softball.

Honeywell’s grand slam to right-center in the third inning allowed Lehman (1-0 Div. 2, 3-1) to open a 6-0 lead.

“When I got up to bat I heard everyone cheering and the crowd’s going crazy,” Honeywell said. “It’s loaded bases, a lot of pressure on. When I felt the swing, it was just a great swing. I knew that it was good.

“I didn’t know it was going to go out, but when it did that was … yeah, it was pretty amazing. It was pretty cool.”

Chipego hit a three-run homer and Finarelli hit two-run homer in the sixth as the Black Knights scored five times. Finarelli’s blast ended the game due to the 10-run rule.

Lehman’s only divisional losses last season were to Redeemer. The Black Knights came back to defeat Redeemer in the District 2 Class 3A playoffs.

“They wanted this game since the last game of last season,” Lehman coach Nicole Chipego said.

Lehman had its bats going early, getting three hits in the first inning. The result was only one run on an RBI single by Abby Beyer. A couple of Redeemer errors scored another in the second.

The rout took hold in the third as Lehman sent 10 batters to the plate and had four hits. Honeywell’s gram slam came with none out.

Redeemer (0-1 Div. 2, 2-2) cut the deficit to 6-3 in the top of the fourth as Abby Williams, Olivia Paulukonis and Anne Carter all singled and eventually scored. The rally attempt was extinguished an inning later.

Kaitlyn Brudnicki and Chipego opened the fifth with singles and eventually scored on wild pitches. Ava Hudak knocked in a third run with a sacrifice fly.

Rylie Bucknavage’s infield single and Brudnicki’s double with one out in the sixth set the stage for Chipego’s three-run home run to right-center field. Beyer then singled and Finarelli wasted no time sending a liner over the left field field fence to end the game.

“They’re getting there,” Redeemer coach Jerry Paulukonis said. “They have a lot to learn. I don’t know if it was jitters today or what. Usually, the fielding mistakes we made don’t happen.”

Wyoming Area 13, Wyoming Seminary 1

The Warriors banged out 18 hits in ending the game after five innings.

Kayla Leo and Jocelyn Williams each had three hits for Wyoming Area. Morgan Janeski and Alexa Gasek each had two hits and two RBI. Olivia Allen also had two hits. Gasek fanned seven in pitching a complete game.

Rosey Kelly had a double and single for Seminary.

Hazleton Area 25, Brandywine Heights 16

Hazleton Area had 30 of the game’s 45 hits in a wild non-conference game. The teams also combined for 16 errors.

Kelsie Peters homered, doubled and knocked in five runs for Hazleton Area, which finished with 30 hits. Lauren Daniels had a double and four RBI. Olivia Williams homered and had two RBI. Ashley Seiwell, Alyson Mummey and Kayla Lagowy all had three RBI.

Berwick 12, Hanover Area 1

Lauren Rauch was 3-for-3 with three RBI as Berwick ended the game in the fifth inning.

Alysa Lewis has two hits and scored three times for the Dawgs. Makayla Brown and Nicole Yankowsky each scored two runs.

Krysta Shreve and Madison Elick had two hits each for Hanover Area.

Lake-Lehman 14, Holy Redeemer 3 (6 inn.)

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk c`2`0`0`0

Whitman cf`3`0`0`0

Gryboski 1b`1`0`0`0

Pecuch 1b`0`0`0`0

Williams 3b-p`3`1`1`0

Parker 2b`3`0`0`0

Paulukonis lf`3`1`1`1

Carter c-ss`2`1`2`0

Hayden rf`3`0`1`0

Boylan ss-3b`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`3`5`1

Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

Brudnicki ss`5`2`3`0

Chipego p`5`3`2`3

Beyer 1b`4`1`2`1

Finarelli c`4`3`3`2

Hudak cf`3`1`0`1

G.Bucknavage lf`4`2`0`0

Honeywell 2b`4`1`2`4

Kline 3b`4`0`3`0

R.Bucknavage rf`4`1`1`0

Totals`37`14`16`11

Holy Redeemer`000`300 — 3

Lake-Lehman`114`035 — 14

2B — Brudnicki. 3B — Carter. HR — Honeywell, Chipego, Finarelli.

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (L)`3.0`8`6`5`1`0

Williams`2.1`8`8`5`1`0

Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Chipego (W)`6`5`3`2`4`10

Wyoming Area 13, Wyo. Seminary 1 (5 inn.)

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Ritondo ss`3`0`1`0

Skoranski c`3`1`1`0

Brown p`3`0`1`0

Kelly 3b`3`0`2`1

Finlay 1b`2`0`0`0

Hobdick cf`2`0`0`0

Richardson 2b`2`0`1`0

Fasula rf`2`0`1`0

Wright lf`2`0`0`0

Totals`22`1`7`1

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`3`2`2`0

Orleski lf`1`0`0`0

Leo 3b`3`2`3`1

Giardina 3b`1`1`1`0

Williams cf`4`2`3`0

Janeski 1b`3`1`2`2

Gasek p`2`1`2`2

Gula`1`0`0`1

Scripkunas c`3`0`2`1

Hallman`3`1`1`1

Allen ss`2`1`2`0

Colarusso ss`0`1`0`0

Gaylord rf`2`1`0`0

Brown rf`1`0`0`0

Totals`29`13`8`8

Wyoming Seminary`100`00 — 1

Wyoming Area`372`1x — 13

2B — Kelly.

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (L)`4`18`13`9`0`2

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (W)`5`7`1`1`0`7

Hazleton Area 25, Brandywine Heights 16

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Peters c`6`4`4`5

Daniels 3b-c`6`1`4`4

Forsythe ss`5`1`3`2

Hoffman ss`1`0`0`0

Balay 1b`6`2`3`1

Williams cf`6`4`4`2

Seiwell p`6`3`4`3

Swiech rf`1`1`1`1

VanBlargan rf`2`0`0`0

Klesh rf`2`0`0`0

Flaim rf`1`0`0`0

Mummey 2b`4`5`4`3

Lagowy lf-3b`5`4`3`3

Totals`51`25`30`24

Brandywine`AB`R`H`BI

Henry ss`5`2`0`1

Schuster lf`3`2`1`0

DeMun lf`1`0`0`0

Reinert 3b`4`2`2`2

Stufflet p-cf`5`0`2`4

Lukenich c`5`1`3`0

Arnold 1b-p`5`2`2`0

Christ cf`4`2`2`0

Nace 2b`4`2`1`1

Benner rf`5`3`2`1

Totals`41`16`15`8

Hazleton Area`156`265`0 — 25

Brandywine Hts.`145`402`0 — 16

2B — Daniels, Swiech, Lagowy 2, Peters, Forsythe, Williams, Seiwell, Stufflet. 3B — Christ. HR — Peters, Williams.

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (W)`7`15`16`1`4`6

Brandywine`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Stufflet`4`17`14`11`1`1

Christ (L)`1`7`6`6`0`1

Arnold`2`6`5`4`0`2

Berwick 12, Hanover Area 1 (5 inn.)

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Brown 2b`3`2`1`0

Lewis ss`3`4`2`1

Rauch p`3`1`3`3

Caladie c`3`0`0`1

Welsh c`0`0`0`0

Berlin 1b`2`0`1`1

Savoy 1b`1`0`1`1

B.Siegel lf`2`1`0`0

Byers lf`1`0`0`0

N.Yankowsky 3b`2`2`0`0

Carro cf`2`1`0`0

Rivas cf`0`1`0`0

M.Siegel rf`2`0`0`0

A.Yankowsky`1`0`0`0

Ramos cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`12`8`7

Hanover Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shreve ss`3`0`2`0

McGlynn`3`0`0`0

Elick 1b`3`0`2`0

Murphy 3b`3`1`0`0

Vigorito p`0`0`0`0

Chafin 2b`2`0`0`0

Slusser cf`2`0`0`0

Piscotty lf`2`0`0`0

Hazeltine rf`1`0`1`0

Totals`19`1`5`0

Berwick`122`34 — 12

Hanover Area`000`10 — 1

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Rauch (W)`5`1`1`1`2`6

Hanover Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Vigorito (L)`5`8`12`9`7`4