Many media elements have propagated the fake news that President Trump suggested that people inject themselves with, or swallow, disinfectants to cure coronavirus.

The truth is that Trump did what a good leader should do; he asked questions. He asked specifically whether disinfectants could be introduced directly to the lungs, and whether ultraviolet light could be used inside the human body, to eliminate viruses.

He also asked the right questions.

There are already inhalable antiviral drugs, although none has as of yet been approved for use against COVID-19. Aytu Biosciences and Cedars-Sinai are meanwhile investigating the use of an endotracheal tube to direct ultraviolet light of a wavelength safe for human tissue but lethal to viruses, directly into a patient’s lungs.

There is plenty of blame to go around for upward of 50,000 U.S. deaths and trillions of dollars in economic harm. Some belongs to the Trump administration and also to various U.S. mayors and governors, along with EU and UK leaders and individuals who ignore social distancing instructions.

Most of the blame falls on the World Health Organization, which told us in mid-January that there was no evidence the disease was contagious. The WHO also told us that healthy people do not need to wear face masks despite their proven role in mitigating the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic, thus denying us yet another opportunity to contain the disease before it could cause anywhere near the current level of harm.

William Levinson

Wilkes-Barre