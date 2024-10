YORK — Emma Harding, of Tunkhannock, and Christina Hoidra, of Dallas, were among over 1500 students named to the dean’s list at York College of Pennsylvania. To be eligible for this honor, a student must be registered for at least 12 academic credit hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.50 or higher.

