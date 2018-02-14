Wycallis Elementary School PTO holds ‘Family Fun Paint Night’

The Wycallis PTO held its first “Family Fun Paint Night” fundraiser on Feb. 9. Under the instruction of Erin Murray, a local art teacher and owner of Home is Where the Art Is, 90 attendees enjoyed a night of creativity and fun. Painters were able to choose from a beginner or advanced level painting with a Valentine’s Day theme. With these options available, all age groups were encouraged to attend. Painters ranged in age from Pre-K to moms, dads and grandparents alike. All money raised from this event will benefit the PTO and help to fund future activities for Wycallis students.

Caroline Miller with sons, Stephen and Christopher
Brenda Kopalek with daughters, Katerina and Adriana
From left, are siblings Sophia, Michaela, Noah, Marissa, and Briana Greco
Chase Susko with daughter, Marina and son, Chance