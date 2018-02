Mason Konigus (95 pounds), Pat Diepro (165), Jeff Meader (155) and Arron Groboski (250) all won championships Feb. 10 to lead Lake-Lehman to the team title in the Wyoming Valley Conference Junior High Wrestling Championships at Pittston Area.

Lake-Lehman scored 201 points to finish first in the 13-team field, well in front of Pittston Area’s 162.

Owen Woods (90) and Jakob Baltrusaitis (155) won titles for Tunkhannock.

