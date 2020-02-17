Misericordia University professor wins national election

DALLAS TWP. — Jennifer Dessoye, O.T.D., O.T.R./L., C.L.A., assistant professor of occupational therapy at Misericordia University, recently won a national election to the American Occupational Therapy Association (AOTA) Representative Assembly representing Pennsylvania. Dr. Dessoye’s three-year term begins July 1 and runs through July 1, 2023.
The Representative Assembly is the professional body of the national organization that establishes policies and standards, and provides an avenue for professionals in the field to seek action on issues and concerns that may affect the specialty field in health care and its patients.
Dessoye represents professional occupational therapists in Pennsylvania, including more than 5,000 occupational therapists who are members of AOTA and more than 13,000 professionals statewide. Pennsylvania has two elected members to the Representative Assembly.