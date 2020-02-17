DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, lists the following upcoming events:

Art Therapist Linda Keck will present a workshop, “Honoring Our Sacred Heart,” using meditation and guided imagery to visualize and then translate those images into paper collages. The program is being held Saturday, Feb. 22, from 1 to 3 p.m. There is an $8 fee for materials, due at sign-up. Registration is limited, so stop in soon to register for this intriguing program, and unlock your creative side.

Teens and tweens can explore electrical connections in our Snap Circuits Pop-Up, Saturday, March 7, at 2 p.m. Ages 10 and up are welcome to join us for this STEM program. We’ll be using electrical components to assemble various simple projects and learn the science behind them. Please register in advance.

Are we alone in the universe? How did life on Earth get its start? Dr. Violet Mager will discuss these topics in “The Search for Extraterrestrial Life in our Solar System” on Saturday, March 14 at 11 a.m. She will cover the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life in the Universe, and the possibility that it may be found closer to home. Alien life forms may indeed exist in our own solar system. Dr. Mager is the Assistant Professor of Physics and Astronomy at Penn State Wilkes-Barre and an expert in the evolution of galaxies. Call in advance to register.

Award-winning professional photographer Darren Elias will present “Creative Control of Your Camera,” a class to improve the basic skills needed for taking great pictures. Move beyond “auto” mode into settings like shutter speeds, ISO, aperture, and more. The program is scheduled for Wednesday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m. This class is aimed at DSLR camera owners, but anyone whose camera has manual controls can benefit as well. Call the library to sign up and learn how to make your camera work for you.

