Carousel art on exhibit at Back Mountain Memorial Library during March

From left, first row, are Julia Sarmonis, Chase Harris, Delia Maloney. Second row, Patrick Bradshaw, Lexie Gauntlett, Dennis Lee, Ishan Mukul, Eli Daney - Submitted photo

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library will display an exhibit called “The Art of the Carousel” by local fifth and sixth-grade school students during the month of March.

The concept of the carousel dates back to Byzantine times and the name has been traced to Arabian games of horsemanship in the 12th century. As the carousel developed into popular amusement, sculptors and craftsmen created beautiful animals of various types including birds and fish, which dazzled the eye.

The students created the drawings and paintings using colored pencils, watercolor, acrylic, and ink.

Exhibiting fifth-grade students grade Patrick Bradshaw, Izzy Cronin, Eli Daney, Chase Harris, Julia Sarmonis, Kate Stinson.

Exhibiting sixth-grade students are Maryn Cosgrove, Nadia DeFinnis, Lexie Gauntlett, Dennis Lee, Delia Maloney, Ishan Mukul, Jillian Savitski, Anna Vitali and Lizzie Weaver.

