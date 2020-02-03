Lehman-Jackson Elementary School students named to Honor Roll

February 3, 2020 Dallas Post Local 0
-

LEHMAN TWP. — Donald James, principal of Lehman-Jackson Elementary School, announces the following students have been named to the Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2019-2020 academic year:

Kayla Barnard

Amanda Battin

Delcia Biscotto

Bella Brown

Dominik Brown

Madison Bullock

Andrew Chapple

Olivia Corcoran

Gideon Deiter

Greyson Dieffenbacher

Isabella Duffy

Scott Egbert

Benjamin Farrell

Joseph Fedor

Aiden Gallagher

Robert Gregor

Gracie James

Cameron Janick

Jeremy Janosov

William Jenkins IV

Christopher Kaplanski

Evan Koss

Logan Law

Stephen Martin

Kaitlyn Marx

Courtney Miknevich

Kathryn Morgan

Andrew Morris

Finley Norconk

Oliva Oliver

Hunter Palka

Adyson Perlis

Cadence Rindock

Grace Shephard

Sierra Stash

Hayley Wallace

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/web1_Honor-Roll-1.jpg