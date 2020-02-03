Lake-Noxen Elementary School students named to Honor Roll

LAKE TWP. — Nancy Edkins, principal of Lake-Noxen Elementary School, announces the following students have been named to the Honor Roll for the second marking period of the 2019-2020 academic year:

Alex Bagheri

Lyla Boice

Hailey Bond

Brianna Bower

Lia Faux

Arianna Gorgan

Troy Jones

John Kashatus

Violetta Kline

Isabelle Maopolski

Mason Nastasiak

Addison Sipler

Kate Stogoski

Riley T.

Von Voelker

Tristan Wilhelm

Rebecca Zurawski

