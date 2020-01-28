Ashlyn Reiser, of Shavertown, matches into residency program in ophthalmology

January 28, 2020
SCRANTON — Ashlyn Reiser, of Shavertown, a student at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, has matched to Larkin Community Hospital, Florida, for opthalmology.

