DALLAS TWP. — The four members of the Misericordia University Medical Imaging Program’s winter graduating class passed the American Registry of Radiologic Technologists (ARRT) national certification examination in radiography shortly after completing the requirements for the bachelor’s degree program.

For more than 30 years, the medical imaging program has routinely experienced higher pass rates than the national average. Since October 1988, 564 graduates have taken the ARRT radiography examination and 550 have passed on their first attempt, resulting in an overall pass rate of 97.5%

Misericordia University first-time test-takers hold a 94.9 pass rate over the last five years. The national five-year average for the ARRT examination is 88.6%, according to the most recent ARRT data.

Members of the December 2019 graduating class are Nicole Calomino, Kingston; Megan Fatula, Mahanoy City; Rebecca Kenny, Rutland, Vermont; and Alycia Zidek, Dallas. In addition, Fatula scored a 95, placing her in the 100th-percentile in the nation for the most recent ARRT examination period.

ARRT is the largest credentialing organization in the world. It seeks to ensure high-quality patient care in radiologic technology, according to the accrediting body. It tests and certifies technologists and administers continuing education and ethics requirements for its annual registration.