Daddow Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 recently gave a donation to the Back Mountain Memorial Library. Since the library memorializes veterans of all wars, the Dallas Legion feels honored to support this definite community asset. Some of the donation will be used to purchase some books in memory of recently departed Adjutant George Tucker. From left, are Martha Butler, Back Mountain Memorial Library Head Librarian: Darlene Kuptas, Post 672 commander; Clarence Michael

