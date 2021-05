🔊 Listen to this

CLEMSON, SC — Talia Nicole Szatkowski, of Shavertown, graduated Cum Laude from Clemson University with a Bachelor of Science in Animal and Veterinary Sciences. Szatkowski was among more than 1,700 students who received degrees at the Dec. 19, 2019 ceremony at Littlejohn Coliseum.

